Our top stories this Friday are about: Trump fans freaking out because a Gen Z person at his rally was mewing (which they thought was actually an assassination conspiracy ), why the internet is mad at hackers who carried a DDoS attack against the Internet Archive , an explainer of the Smiling Dolphin meme , and a viral video where a Trader Joe’s customer found something unusual in their cheese sticks .

After that, the trending team has got their pick for "Main Character of the Week" for you.

Also: It's Friday, so don't forget to take our weekly news quiz!

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Many thought a Trump fan ‘mewing’ at his rally was actually an assassination conspiracy. [Editor’s Note: Readers of web_crawlr would know exactly what mewing is.]

🖥️ HACKING

Internet Archive under siege as data breach revealed amid DDoS attack

A hacking group stirred outrage online for carrying out a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack against the Internet Archive.

The Smiling Dolphin meme features a photo of a Yangtze finless porpoise with a slight smile and is used to express awkwardness or frustration .

When you’re eating, discovering an unadvertised inclusion in your food can be a particularly distressing event.

✏️ Take Our Weekly News Quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win our brand new “Click or Treat” sweatshirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

A USPS WORKER WARNED PEOPLE ABOUT HOW HACKERS ARE SCAMMING PEOPLE USING WHAT KIND OF ITEM YOU MIGHT FIND ON YOUR CAR’S WINDSHIELD?

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent "main character" online (good or bad).

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍫 Imagine enjoying a chocolate bar—and something on it *moves.*

🚚 An Amazon driver is in disbelief and considering a new profession after she got assigned a truck with a broken key and was instructed to start it using a pair of pliers .

🕹️ This Target customer says a secret shopper kicked him out of the store for testing a toy.

🛍️ A customer has gone viral after exposing the “hidden cost” of ordering DoorDash delivery via restaurant apps.

🥗 Olive Garden’s salad is so iconic that it rivals the chain’s breadsticks in infamy .

🍕 A Domino’s customer received a pizza that had no sauce on it. Workers then refused to make new one .

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Aubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone as roommates? That’s the reality show we deserve. ✨