‘Someone new was on salad’: Olive Garden customer orders catering. Then she sees what they swapped the olives in the salad for

Olive Garden’s salad is so iconic that it rivals the chain’s breadsticks in infamy. Ask any Olive Garden aficionado, and they can probably rattle off what the salad contains without the help of a menu: lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, croutons, onions, and olives. And, of course, you can’t forget the Italian dressing.

However, Olive Garden customer and TikToker Krystyn (@kyrstyn) was met with disappoint over the salad after ordering Olive Garden catering. She calls the incident a “catering goof” before diving into the details.

“Tell me why these,” she says, picking up what appears to be an olive from the salad and biting into it, “are grapes and not olives?

Krystyn’s video has over 12,000 views.

How could this happen?

Krystyn proposes a theory as to what she thinks may have happened in the caption of the video. “Someone showed up to work off the reef. Or @Olive Garden ran out of olives? Seems sus,” she questions.

One viewer who claimed to be an Olive Garden worker said a new employee probably just mistook the black grapes for black olives.

“As a former OG girlie, someone new was on salad. Olives come in a silver bag, grapes in a clear one,” they claimed.

That tracks as the two look pretty similar, especially to workers who are likely in a rush to prepare orders and get them out the kitchen.

Wait a minute. Olive Garden has grapes?!

Olive Garden does offer grapes, actually. And we’re not talking about the wine or its logo, which heavily features the fruit. According to Olive Garden’s website, a kids’ meal comes with a choice of a side. Grapes are one of the options.

The Daily Dot reached out to Krystyn via TikTok comment and direct message and to Olive Garden via press email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.