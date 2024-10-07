Trump’s Boomer fans freak over Gen Z MAGA mewing at his rally: ‘Look into this NOW’

Videos of young Trump fans at Trump rallies mewing are freaking out Trump fans who don’t know what any of that means.

Some of them are posting clips of the fans in the crowd and demanding the FBI and Secret Service investigate what they perceive as threats to former President Donald Trump.

“⚠️⚠️⚠️ PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MAN IN THE RED SHIRT ⚠️⚠️⚠️,” posted @MattWallace888, an account known for frequently spreading blatant lies and hysteria, on Friday over a video of a fan above Trump’s head rubbing his jawline and and putting a finger over his mouth.

Wallace edited a dramatic soundtrack over the video, and posters responded speculating that the worst might be happening, given at least two known assassination attempts on Trump’s life in recent months.

“FBI should watch this video and see the man on red shirt is giving signals to m*rder Trump, staying under the false MAGA cap behind Trump,” posted @WinnieSchola over a screenshot of the guy.

“It could possibly be the fbi by now we trust ZERO federal agencies,” added @FluffyMcflufz. “They have all been compromised.”

@WinnieSchola pointed to another video of a young guy wearing a hoodie and sunglasses sitting behind Trump at a rally who also took the moment to mew into the camera.

FBI and Secret Service Might want to look into this NOW!



At the Michigan Rally, a man right behind Trump made a hush sign and neck slash signal.



Did you see the man behind Trump and the woman beside him.



“FBI and Secret Service Might want to look into this NOW! At the Michigan Rally, a man right behind Trump made a hush sign and neck slash signal. Did you see the man behind Trump and the woman beside him,” they wrote. “Pray for Trump.”

Most people didn’t take the bait though, and saw that the people in the videos were just doing a TikTok trend.

“My GenZ son did that a lot last year or two. It’s benign. Trust me…” posted @jdawgholland. “It’s a little annoying – some really funny meme videos about it.🙄”

My GenZ son did that a lot last year or two. It’s benign. Trust me…



🤫🧏‍♂️



It’s something that represents a “chiseled” jawline, from “mewing.” It also gets paired a lot with words like

Skibidi

Sigma

Cap

…

“Yeah this a big nothing burger,” added @uni05tv. “My son does this all the time. It’s called the rizzler or some shit.”

Mewing used to just refer to jaw exercises that one can do which are supposed to strengthen your jawline.

The jury is still out on how effective the exercise program, which was designed by orthodontists John and Michael Mew, actually is. But if it is going to work at all, you supposedly need to practice it all the time for a long time.

One of the main exercises while mewing involves pressing your tongue onto the roof of your mouth and holding it there while going about your day.

If you hold that position correctly you can’t speak, so the new TikTok meme version of mewing includes the gesture people in the Trump videos made.

That includes making a shushing symbol to show that you can’t speak because you’re mewing, and then running your finger across your jawline to show how chiseled you’re getting from doing it.

“What’s with the ‘hush’ signal right before?” @griffindork91 asked in response to one of the posts on X, fearing for the worst.

“It’s to tell people to quiet down, you’re working on your jawline so you can’t talk, then you trace your jawline to mog them aka show off your superior looks,” replied @CorruptionAsh.

And while that seemed to clear things up for most people, there were still some taken aback by the absurdity of the situation.

“I am imagining a caveman in the afterlife listening to this sentence,” posted @DailyCatConsign.

