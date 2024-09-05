‘Collect a check! Write a letter!’: Woman notices something unusual on her Lindt chocolate bar that she received from HelloFresh

Imagine enjoying a chocolate bar—and something on it *moves.*

One HelloFresh customer says she purchased a Lindt chocolate bar from the meal kit delivery service, and while it was in fact a delicious chocolate bar, she says there were some uninvited guests that had hitched a ride in her snack.

In a video posted to TikTok that has drawn over 274,000 views, user Calinda Jones (@calinda86 on TikTok) says she had eaten a small portion of her chocolate bar before realizing that there were some additions to her chocolate bar.

“So I’m sitting here enjoying some chocolate, waiting in the pickup line to get my daughter and eating some Lindt chocolate and just admiring how creamy and smooth it is,” she says in the video. “I made a little bit of a mess. But I set it down, and I’m looking closer.”

“Let me see if I can zoom. But there are like, tiny specks,” Jones says, zooming into the chocolate bar. “And after further observation, I see that the specks are moving. So you can take a look, they’re definitely moving, there’s definitely a colony of something here. I’m over seven months pregnant, and I’m like, what in the entire F did I just eat? So that’s just great. What do I do now?”

She described the bit of the chocolate bar that she had consumed as a “small colony,” based on the amount of moving dots she could see on the remainder of her chocolate bar.

“I received a piece of @Lindt Chocolate in my @HelloFresh US box last week and stumbled upon some friends…” her video is captioned. “I just ate a small colony because I cleared a row before starting this one. I dont need any more inhabitants in my body!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jones via TikTok direct message and a comment on the video, as well as to Lindt and HelloFresh via email regarding the video.

Is this a recurring issue with HelloFresh?

Some customers have shared that HelloFresh, a meal kit delivery service, has given them food items and ingredients that they found to be less than appealing, or even rotten. Others have complained of small portion sizes for multiple people.

However, there are not many reports of mites or bugs being found in orders from the meal delivery service.

What can I do if I receive damaged or missing items in my HelloFresh order?

Per the HelloFresh site, customers who receive items that are damaged or missing from their box can report them on the meal service’s site.

Some viewers suggested that the small moving dots the poster saw on her chocolate bar could very well be a type of mite, and could have come from purchasing flour or other ingredients from somewhere other than HelloFresh.

“They may be pantry mites although they likely would be brought in by wheat products,” one commenter wrote. “I had an infestation once. Chuck that chocolate and check your kitchen.”

“It’s chocolate mites,” another claimed.

“They look like some sort of mite that would be found on fresh produce that maybe infiltrated the chocolate in the hello fresh box?” a third wrote.

