‘All that money Amazon got and they can’t buy a replacement key?’: Amazon driver can’t believe how she has to start truck after key breaks

An Amazon driver is in disbelief and considering a new profession after she got assigned a truck with a broken key and was instructed to start it using a pair of pliers.

TikTok user Kodak (@kodak__ke) is an Amazon driver based in New Jersey. She posted a video detailing the situation last week. In on-screen text, Kodak writes, “Why do Amazon have me starting the truck with pliers?”

In the video, which has amassed 460,000 views, Kodak reveals that when she arrived at work for her delivery shift, she received a broken key and a pair of pliers. Kodak says that when she asked why her key came with pliers, her supervisor instructed her to use the tool to start the truck using the broken key piece.

How long does it take to start the truck?

“Let’s see how long it takes me to start this up, because it’s been taking me a minute,” she says. “Hopefully, I get it on the first try. Let’s see if y’all are my good luck.”

The video is more than 8 minutes long. After several attempts and a snack break, Kodak says she is going to take a break and call her employer about the issue.

In a follow-up video with 57,000 views, Kodak reveals she did get the truck started and was able to get started on her delivery route for the day. Unfortunately, she says she suffered a second mishap when another driver hit and broke off a piece of one of the truck side mirrors. “This truck is just bad luck,” Kodak says.

Questions about Amazon delivery vehicle safety

This is far from the first instance of safety concerns with regard to Amazon’s delivery vehicles. This summer, one Amazon delivery driver went viral after pointing out her assigned truck’s A/C was blowing hot. Additionally, a mechanic questioned the company’s new electric van and its lack of a third brake light.

According to 6 Action News, Amazon is facing “increasing scrutiny” for its role in two crashes involving its delivery drivers, which are independent contractors managed by third-party companies. One woman reportedly suffered severe injuries after an Amazon driver hit her as she crossed the street. Another woman reportedly said her dog was struck and killed by an Amazon van.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section, users shared what they would do in the situation. Others offered suggestions for what Kodak might try if this happens again.

One user wrote, “The way my patience set up I’ll be sitting right in that truck on Indeed.”

A second user wrote, “The pliers are too mfn big for one!!!”

A third user wrote, “Would’ve been calling dispatch after the first try.”

Several other users joked that the Kia Boyz would be able to get the truck started in no time. “Where is the Kia boyz?” wrote one user.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kodak via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Amazon via email for comment.

