‘I just wanted my pizza’: Domino’s customer receives pizza that has no sauce on it. Workers refuse to make new one

There’s an old adage about pizza: even when it’s bad, it’s still pretty good.

At its core, it only takes a few elements to make a pizza. Make a crust, put on some sauce, add cheese, and your basic pizza is complete. Of course, these elements can be changed, but there’s a reason bad pizza is still alright. Simply put, it’s hard to mess up.

Or so one might think. Over the years, numerous stories of ruined pizzas have gone viral, from pies being delivered fully destroyed to pizza being topped with chicken, bones and all.

Now, another story of a pizza gone awry has sparked discussion after being shared to TikTok.

What went wrong with this Domino’s pizza?

In a video with over 25,000 views, TikTok user Nick (@nick_tubbs3) claims that Domino’s refused to remake his pizza. The reason he wanted the pie remade?

“My pizza has no sauce on it,” he declares. “No sauce!”

He then shows the pizza, which does not appear to contain sauce, or only contains a minimal amount of sauce. Regardless of the sauce amount, it is not enough for Nick, and the employees don’t seem eager to remake his pizza.

“[The manager] says she refused to make my pizza because I ate some of the slices,” he states. “There’s five slices here.”

Over the course of the rest of the video, Nick details how he had tried sending photos of the pizza to the store and calling the location, only to have the issue not be resolved. The video also shows him calling the employee numerous names, including an “ugly b****,” before throwing his pizza on the ground in the store.

“Don’t get no f***ing pizza from here,” he concludes. “They f*** your s*** up and then tell you they can’t fix it.”

Nick was unable to get the issue resolved by calling the manager.

“I was on hold for a half an hour than got hung up on when j called back and finally got to speak to the manager she told me call corporate and proceeded to hang up in my face,” he added in the caption.

In the comments section, users claimed that they, too, had experienced issues like these when ordering from Domino’s.

“I gave up on Dominos 6 years ago. They gave me a raw pizza,” wrote a user. “I was like when y’all started selling soup????”

“Man same thing happened time accept they FLOODED my pizza with sauce!! Then had the nerve to not understand why I didn’t want it,” added another.

“I had the same at a Dominos came with no sauce. Ate 2 slices before I figured it out,” shared a third. “They did give me another pizza but they could care less of the mistake.”

Nick wrote in a comment that he was able to resolve the issue with corporate, saying, “I got a new one ! Corporate took care of me.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Domino’s via email and Nick via TikTok DM and comment.

