‘Being stalked by an employee is crazy’: Target customer says secret shopper kicked him out for testing toy

TikTok user Mark Roberts (@mmarkroberts) went viral after claiming he was unfairly kicked out of a Target store by a secret shopper for testing a toy.

In his recent video, which has garnered more than 1.2 million views at the time of writing, Roberts recounts how he got “spied on” by a secret shopper at Target when he noticed a man he didn’t recognize following him around the store.

“I went to the hair aisle to get some shampoo,” he says. “And I saw that he also went to the hair aisle to get some shampoo.”

This allegedly continued in whichever aisle Roberts would end up in. Finally, he says decided to move quickly to the other end of the store, in hopes of losing him.

When Roberts was confident he had lost the alleged follower, Roberts said he started looking at some toys in the toy aisle, when he came upon an interesting toy.

“I’m having a great time and I saw this guy, his name is DJ Bouncin’ Beats,” he states. “And in the box he was in it said try me… Tell me something and I’ll make it into a song. ”

The Fisher-Price DJ Bouncin’ Beats toy Roberts is referring to does have an interactive feature where kids can speak into the toy, and it turns their words into a song.

But then, Roberts decides to do something a little questionable. “Maybe the degenerate that I am and knowing that no one else was in the aisle,” he says. “I do a little moan.”

He continues to say DJ Bouncin’ Beats “did not disappoint”, and “the song was hilarious,” but suddenly he spotted the same man who was following him earlier.

“Hey, what are you doing with that toy?” the man allegedly asked Roberts.

The TikToker says he responded casually, explaining that he was just playing with the toy when the man revealed he was a secret shopper for Target and told him “his behavior is unacceptable,” asking him to leave.

Roberts believes the secret shopper was following him around because he suspected the TikToker was “up to no good.”

Are ‘secret shoppers’ a thing?

A secret shopper or mystery shopper is a person hired by a company, most commonly in order to assess customer service.

According to Indeed’s FAQ, a mystery shopper’s mission is to “compile a report about what they experienced” at a store. They usually have tasks assigned such as purchasing or returning a product and evaluating the staff’s performance.

While there are some companies advertising mystery shoppers who watch for shoplifters, we couldn’t find any reports of such an occurrence.

@mmarkroberts secret shoppers at target will sneak up on you when you least expect it — but for real i shoulda just blamed dj bouncin beats ♬ original sound – Mark Roberts

In the comments, some users are upset that TikToker got kicked out of the store, while others question the truthfulness of his story.

“Kicked out for testing something that the shop lets you test out is crazy,” wrote one user.

“Secret shoppers spy on the employees though???” questioned another.

“‘bro’s life is a movie,’ joked a third, playfully questioning Roberts’s story and referring to the numerous videos on his TikTok account of wild events happening to him weekly.



The Daily Dot has reached out to Mark Roberts (@mmarkroberts) via email and Instagram direct message. And to Target via email.

