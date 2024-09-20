We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: An explainer of what exactly the TikTok Alien Cult is, everything you need to know about Moo Deng—the latest adorable animal the internet is obsessed with , the Uncommitted National Movement announcing that it will not give its endorsement to Kamala Harris, and why the internet is tracking down clues about whether Rainforest Cafe is coming back .

This new group emerges during a popular time for alien content , both on TikTok and across the internet.

Moo Deng baby hippo memes and photos have become the latest adorable animal craze to barrel through social media feeds.

Uncommitted National Movement announces it will not endorse Harris

The Uncommitted National Movement said in a statement provided to multiple news outlets that it will not give its endorsement to Vice President Kamala Harris.

The popular animatronic animal eatery may be making its debut in the Big Apple… and the people are ready .

TRUMP FANS WERE DUPED BY A FAKE REPORT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT LOST FOLLOWERS ON SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER ENDORSING KAMALA HARRIS. WHICH PLATFORM DID THEY THINK SHE LOST FOLLOWERS ON?

Main Character of the Week: Fear-mongering in Springfield, Ohio

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🐕 Here’s why XiaoPang, an orange Chinese dog, is going massively viral in the West .

🧀 A customer at Whole Foods posted a viral video in shock after buying $20 worth of mac and cheese at the hot bar . Viewers left tips on how to not make the same mistake.

🍽️ This health professional shared the number one thing she would not touch in any bar or restaurant .

🍔 A customer is calling out Applebee’s for the huge price difference between their adult and kids’ cheeseburgers ᅳdespite seemingly identical portion sizes.

🚬 Where did the 500 Cigarettes meme come from?

🍕 What do you call a quarter-sized serving of a “personal”-sized pizza ? That’s what one Texan HEB customer is trying to figure out.

👮 From the Daily Dot archive: A background check company is secretly paying cops on TikTok to push its services.

Guy Fieri and Sylvester Stallone: An ambitious crossover.