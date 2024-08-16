The 500 Cigarettes meme is a moment from a scene in The Orville that’s come to signify seeking out the euphoric—or to poke fun at smokers. The science fiction series features many otherworldly creatures interacting with “human” things, which is essentially the crux of the show’s humor.

Where did the 500 Cigarettes meme come from?

The 500 cigarettes meme is from the science fiction series The Orville, created by Seth MacFarlane. The show follows the crew of an exploratory space vessel in the 25th century. It heavily parodies the Star Trek universe and other sci-fi movies and games, splicing drama and comedy in the sci-fi-action storylines.

What episode of The Orville is the 500 Cigarettes meme from?

In a season two episode titled “Lasting Impressions,” two Moclan crew members—Bortus and his husband Klyden—discover cigarettes. In learning about planet Earth’s addictions, the two use the ship’s Matter Synthesizer.

Bortus first materializes one cigarette, which Klyden picks up and examines before eating it. Bortus explains that cigarettes aren’t food. He then materializes two more and explains how the “tip is to be ignited and the smoke inhaled.” The two each take one and follow those instructions. They’re silent for a moment. However, they quickly realize how amazed they are by the flavor and sensation smoking brings.

“I feel as if I’ve been standing my entire life and I just sat down,” Kylden says.

The scene-turned-meme, explained

As the two decide they want to try more, they summon the matter synthesizer to produce 500 cigarettes. The pair discover that Moclans are more susceptible to nicotine addiction than most. While it’s only been a few days, they’re already addicted and need help beating it.

Today, these memes are used to poke fun at smokers. It’s also humorous when it’s used to laugh at the things that bring us relief from what’s going on in the world. After all, that’s what’s at the root of human addiction—even if the sci-fi plot doesn’t take you all the way there. The image is used as a meme in its own right, as well as being inserted in other formats as a punch line.

500 Cigarettes copypasta

What is it? It is called.. A cigarette. The aroma is most pleasing! Yes, Doctor Finn says its the result of nom what are you doing? I was curious to taste it It is not food! 500 hundred cigarettes Doctor Finn said, the tip is to be ignited and the smoke inhaled they both light up the cigarette The sensation is… wonderful! 500 hundred cigarettes I have never experienced such a flavour 500 hundred cigarettes I feel like I’ve been standing my entire life and I just sat down 500 hundred cigarettes It tingles… Do you feel it? I do 500 hundred cigarettes We must have more! 500 hundred cigarettes!

500 cigarettes memes

