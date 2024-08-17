‘The box felt a little light’: HEB shopper can’t believe what was inside her Hill Country Fare frozen pizza

What do you call a quarter-sized serving of a “personal”-sized pizza?



That’s what one Texan HEB customer is trying to figure out in a recent TikTok post which features a bizarre discovery lurking in the box supposedly containing an HEB house brand Hill Country Fare personal cheese pizza.

Isuhbell (@isuhbell) was a little bit suspicious about what she alleges was a very light package supposedly containing an individual-sized Hill Country Fare pizza.

She decided to film the unboxing and what she claims to have discovered is truly stretching the definitions of serving size.

The contents of the pizza box

Isuhbell posted her video to her TikTok account five days ago and it’s since picked up over 64,600 views and counting.

The video features music from Los Morales & De Parranda and is captioned, “@H-E-B what is this? I’m going to need my $1.00 back.”

She opens a box of Hill Country Fare Personal Size Frozen Cheese Pizza. One would expect to see the round pizza pictured on the box’s exterior, but Isuhbell’s purchase left a little bit to be desired.

After hands are seen pulling the box apart, the camera reveals an unwrapped semi-circular portion of pizza that looks to be barely a fourth of the pizza pictured on the box.

The camera shows the portion placed on top of the box which dwarfs the so-called pizza.

What the pizza should look like

HEB’s website does not describe the personal pizza in detail. However, it does state that the pizza’s net weight is 7.2 ounces, which seems to be woefully bigger than the semicircle seen in the video.

The size difference would certainly account for the box feeling “a little light.” On the website, the personal cheese pizza is listed at a very reasonable $1.04. Reasonable, that is, when it comes in the advertised portion.

HEB is one of the most beloved grocery stores in America despite the fact that it’s only operated in the Lone Star State. A fact helped by its distinctive identity.

What happened to the pizza?

In true Texas fashion, HEB immediately responded to the video.



“We cannot take ourselves seriously right now! The view inside the box. We are so sorry and hope you weren’t that hungry!” the company wrote in the video’s comments from its corporate TikTok account.

Isuhbell seemed to take the company’s glitch in stride. She replied, “It was for my son he loves these pizzas, thankfully we had another one. We still love you though.”

Though a few other commenters extolled the grocery chain to give her a coupon or discount for her pains, HEB did not comment further.

Viewers remain loyal to HEB pizza

Despite the glitch, some of Isuhbell’s viewers were there to declare their love of the HCF Personal Pizza.

One user wrote, “My 3-year-old loves these too.”

While another viewer stated, “I love those they are so affordable.”

“These little pizzas are the best too,” another added.

Another viewer pointed out that the abbreviated pizza was likely packaged improperly.

“The fact it didn’t have the plastic wrap on it,” suggested one user.



Isuhbell responded, “If it would’ve been wrapped I would of died.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Isuhbell via TikTok comment and messenger for further comment. We also reached out to HEB via email for a statement.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.