What’s up with the TikTok Alien Cult?

The Alien Cult meme refers to a TikTok group of members who identify themselves using avatars of a green alien and a green alien cat. Reviving a trend from the earlier days of TikTok, these users are embracing the extraterrestrial online in a major way.

What is a TikTok cult?

A TikTok cult is a group of TikTokers who typically change their profile pictures all to the same or similar photos. Members of these groups follow each other, leading to big followings that help bolster their appearance when they strike. They appear in hordes, as fandoms do, in the comment sections of different TikToks and livestreams, as a means of showing their strength in numbers.

Origins of the TikTok Alien Cult

Members of the Alien cult have changed their profile pictures to a photo of a green alien and a green alien cat. The image of the alien originates from a 2006 YouTube prank video, though it’s unclear where the cat photo originates from.

The extraterrestrial group first kicked off their TikTok reign in September 2024, with a video by @._green_guy_ showing the alien cat destroying Earth.

This new group emerges during a popular time for alien content, both on TikTok and across the internet. As the memes spread, they joke about world domination… or just adding to the cult. Some of the posts joke about how aliens have taken over their FYP— and that’s not where they hope to stop.

Alien cult meme examples

More alien memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

