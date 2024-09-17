Rumors that Rainforest Cafe will open in NYC has the internet tracking down clues: ‘please let it be true’

Some dining experiences really live up to the term as true experiences. I’m not talking about Nobu Malibu or French Laundry or any of that hoity-toity culinary pablum. No, no. Rather, dear friends, I speak of the one, the only, Rainforest Cafe.

Rainforest Cafe NYC rumors spread

If you’ve never been to a Rainforest Cafe (which, sorry), it’s a restaurant filled with animatronic animals, often corresponding with different climates and themed rooms set up throughout the establishment. Here’s a pretty good visual refresher:

The food at Rainforest Cafe is…well, no one’s going for the food, but if you went as a kid, there was nothing else like it.

How many Rainforest Cafes are there?

Unfortunately, some regions of the US have been sadly lacking in cafes relating to the rainforest.

While we have 16 locations (out of the 23 worldwide), the East Coast has been a bit of a dead zone for the establishment, with two restaurants in Jersey and…that’s it.

However, there are rumors swirling around that this may change shortly. New York City, the concrete jungle where dreams are made of, may be building a Rainforest Cafe in the near future. I know what you’re thinking: “I could swear there was one in Times Square,” and yes, that’s a reasonable assumption.

It’s the perfect touristy location for the business, matching many of its other chosen spots (Vegas, Atlantic City, Disney World, etc.). Additionally, NYC has had similar themed eateries that prove the market is ripe, such as Mars 2112 and Jekyll and Hyde.

But TikTokers have been tracking down some recently dropped clues that indicate yes, indeed a Rainforest Cafe is NYC-bound.

Clues hint at an NYC Rainforest Cafe opening

Most prominent of the hints is a recently posted TikTok of RC mascot Cha Cha the Tree Frog wandering the mean streets of Manhattan:

Themed entertainment journalist Caryle Wisel notes that now is a perfect time for The Cafe to make its grand NYC debut, arguing that people are craving immersive, themed experiences, especially in a post-Covid lockdown world.

Perhaps in the “not helping” category, the Empire State Building announced that Rainforest Cafe was coming to the landmark earlier this year:

BREAKING: We're excited to announce the launch of the World's Highest Rainforest Cafe right here at the Empire State Building



Check out our inaugural menu here: https://t.co/jDm0g3t7ca pic.twitter.com/QBPmQaJay9 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 1, 2024

The date of that article? April 1st, 2024. What a tease. But perhaps, like any joke, there may spring a kernel of truth here? Were seeds planted from this goof? Time will tell.

Either way, the people of New York are ready.

If a rainforest cafe opens in nyc it’ll be over for everyone… NEED THOSE DINO NUGGIES IN MY STOMACH NOW — jess (@stylesroyco) September 16, 2024

over on rainforest cafe's ig the moshiach is HERE pic.twitter.com/e5ZXpIdGaG — Rebecca Alter (@ralter) September 11, 2024

if rainforest cafe actually reopens in nyc i’m going to lose my shit — steph (@stephfromQns) September 15, 2024

RAINFOREST CAFE COMING TO NYC PLEASE LET IT BE TRUE pic.twitter.com/OREyKwDTfe — man in chair in training (@luxurytrash_) September 17, 2024

There’s a rainforest cafe opening in NYC? WHO IS COMING WITH ME?! — A. D. 🩷 (@TattleTav) September 16, 2024

a rainforest cafe opening in nyc? joe keery is sooo back — saz (@keeryish) September 17, 2024

Keep on high alert, NYC Rainforest Cafe heads. If Cha Cha posts a video of himself dining with Fran Lebowitz, I think we can assume it’s game-on.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rainforest Cafe for comment and will update this story with any new developments.

