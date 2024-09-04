We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here filling in for Andrew. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: a new conspiracy that hinges on Kamala Harris’ lack of AirPods , a woman who was paying her neighbor’s electricity for five years, the weird and wonderful world of fridgescaping , and a money-saving AC hack shared on TikTok.

After that, dig into a ‘Decoding Fandom‘ column from yours truly.

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

They don’t think she’s going for old-school cool .

➤READ MORE

“We’re talking about 20,000,” says the business owner .

➤READ MORE

🥗 VIRAL TRENDS

Fridgescaping: Enter the magical world of refrigerator artists

Shoving bags of wilted spinach between leftovers just won’t cut it anymore .

➤READ MORE

A woman on TikTok is sharing a hack she hopes will help others save money.

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Fans are annoyed with George R. R. Martin for blogging instead of finishing ‘The Winds of Winter’

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🦞 Is there a “best time” to go to Red Lobster? One popular video says there is .

👀 A Goodwill shopper has gone viral after making a baffling discovery .

🎂 This man’s kind gesture for his wife’s birthday ended with a shocking surprise. Not only did he get her the same Hallmark birthday card two years in a row, but this year’s card is smaller. It also costs more .

🔨 Home renovation can bring a lot of surprises—and not always for the better .

💳 Customers think stores are getting out of hand with how much they peddle their credit cards .

🚗 It costs more to be a woman—especially when salesmen are trying to trick you into paying more just because they think they can get away with it.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: From Club Penguin to Roblox, LGBTQ youth have always flocked to gaming websites .

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU USE AIRPODS?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Billie Eilish shares 5 adorable hopes for her life.

🎶 Now Playing: “King” by Florence + The Machine 🎶