Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here filling in for Andrew. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Today’s top stories are about: a new conspiracy that hinges on Kamala Harris’ lack of AirPods, a woman who was paying her neighbor’s electricity for five years, the weird and wonderful world of fridgescaping, and a money-saving AC hack shared on TikTok. 

After that, dig into a ‘Decoding Fandom‘ column from yours truly.

Until next time,

— K.D. 

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🎧 CONSPIRACIES
Kamala Harris’ lack of AirPods is now a 2024 campaign conspiracy

They don’t think she’s going for old-school cool.

READ MORE

💡 FUNNY MONEY
‘That refund check is going to look amazing’: Woman finds out she’s been paying for her neighbor’s electricity for 5 years

“We’re talking about 20,000,” says the business owner

READ MORE

Shoving bags of wilted spinach between leftovers just won’t cut it anymore.

READ MORE

💸 HACKS
‘I had no idea at all’: Woman shares ‘adulting hack’ to save hundreds on A/C

A woman on TikTok is sharing a hack she hopes will help others save money.

READ MORE

Decoding Fandom, a web_crawlr column

By Kira Deshler
Assistant Newsletter Editor

George RR Martin over his game of thrones books

Fans are annoyed with George R. R. Martin for blogging instead of finishing ‘The Winds of Winter’ 

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🦞 Is there a “best time” to go to Red LobsterOne popular video says there is

👀 A Goodwill shopper has gone viral after making a baffling discovery

🎂 This man’s kind gesture for his wife’s birthday ended with a shocking surprise. Not only did he get her the same Hallmark birthday card two years in a row, but this year’s card is smaller. It also costs more.

🔨 Home renovation can bring a lot of surprises—and not always for the better.

💳 Customers think stores are getting out of hand with how much they peddle their credit cards.

🚗 It costs more to be a woman—especially when salesmen are trying to trick you into paying more just because they think they can get away with it.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: From Club Penguin to Roblox, LGBTQ youth have always flocked to gaming websites.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered. 

DO YOU USE AIRPODS?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Billie Eilish shares 5 adorable hopes for her life. 

🎶 Now Playing: “King” by Florence + The Machine 🎶 

Kira Deshler

Kira Deshler is the assistant newsletter editor at the Daily Dot. Kira received a Master’s in Media Studies from UT Austin and has previously written for sites like Slash Film and Looper. She runs her own Substack newsletter, Paging Dr. Lesbian, and is a member of GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

