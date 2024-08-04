‘Greedwill’: Shopper catches Goodwill selling used Starbucks cup. She can’t believe the price

A Goodwill shopper has gone viral after making a baffling discovery. Goodwill has become renowned for upselling some pretty peculiar things—from a $6 Target product for $15 to a KFC to-go container for 99¢.

But this one might be the most egregious example yet, as TikToker Sylo (@_sylomusic) shows viewers a plastic Starbucks cup lining the Goodwill shelf. It might have been a five-second clip, but that was enough to make an impact along with the caption, which read, “This has gotta be a joke.”

The video amassed 689,400 views and commenters were also left a little bit shocked by the price.

“That is hilarious,” one user said.

“THIS is a perfect example of Greedwill,” another added, while a third noted, “They could have at least washed it.”

Sylo didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

This isn’t new

Upon further investigation, it seems like this isn’t the first time Goodwill has tried to sell used Starbucks cups. In fact, it’s been going on for a couple of years. In 2022, Reddit user u/savealltheelephants shared a photo of a plastic bag of Starbucks cups hanging up on a Goodwill shelf. At least, this time around, the cups looked clean, although the order labels on several cups remained visible.

Altogether, the image on the r/trashy subreddit showed five Starbucks cups for $2.49 along with the caption: “New low for Goodwill.”

As with the TikTok commenters, other Redditors were highly amused at this.

“The fact that they still have the stickers on them is hilarious,” one wrote.

“If I was working there, I would politely decline the items and let them know that we don’t accept garbage as donations,” another claimed.

Meanwhile, a third Redditor defended the practice, writing, “They don’t have to be used as a drinking cup. Everyone is so judgmental, meanwhile would be the same people who complain about trash in the world. These can be reused for potting plants or something. I would use them maybe for a cup to scoop cat food in, just a thought.”

Starbucks and Goodwill didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

