Kamala Harris’ lack of AirPods is now a 2024 campaign conspiracy

Conservatives are spreading a bizarre conspiracy theory that Vice President Kamala Harris purposely began wearing old-school, wired headphones to avoid the press.

The outrage began after the Democratic presidential nominee was spotted with wired earbuds on Monday while boarding Air Force One.

Right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren responded to the video by claiming Harris was likely ordered by her campaign to use “old-school headphones” instead of modern wireless earbuds to make it appear as if she was unable to speak to the media.

“I really can’t get over Kamala using old-school Apple headphones to avoid talking to the Press,” she wrote. “We’ve seen a lot of shenanigans from this lady, but this might be the most pathetic to date. Feels like her campaign specifically had her use those old-school headphones instead to make the point she was on the phone and that’s why she couldn’t interact!”

I really can’t get over Kamala using old-school Apple headphones to avoid talking to the Press.



We’ve seen a lot of shenanigans from this lady, but this might be the most pathetic to date!



Feels like her campaign specifically had her use those old-school headphones instead to… pic.twitter.com/AZoUdwnyCB — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 2, 2024

The unfounded conspiracy theory quickly took hold, prompting countless other conservatives on social media to run with the claim.

“Kamala Harris is now using the ‘I’m on the phone, can’t you tell by my wired headphones!’ trick to avoid the media,” the user Brick Suit said. “Sad.”

Kamala Harris is now using the "I'm on the phone, can't you tell by my wired headphones!" trick to avoid the media.

Sad.pic.twitter.com/ob193fNMm6 — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 2, 2024

Some even mocked the vice president as archaic for not wearing AirPods, while others claimed that Harris’ use of the technology was purely performative.

“Kamala REALLY wants you to know it’s not that she’s dodging questions, she’s just on the phone,” Trump campaign official Taylor Budowich added. “So much so that she uses wired ear pods and then puts her phone to her ear to really illustrate, ‘I am very much on the phone.’ What a joke!”

Kamala REALLY wants you to know it’s not that she dodging questions, she’s just on the phone. So much so that she uses wired ear pods and then puts her phone to her ear to really illustrate, “I am very much on the phone.”



What a joke! https://t.co/RuwiYsRzfP — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) September 2, 2024

Politicians routinely fake calls—especially in Congress—to avoid questions from reporters.

But the use of wired headphones by Harris isn’t new. The vice president has been spotted repeatedly over the years using corded earbuds. In fact, in one of her most infamous moments, Harris was seen clutching her so-called old school headphones while delivering her famous “We did it, Joe” phrase following the 2020 election.

So why does Harris seemingly refuse to use more modern headphones? It appears her aversion to the technology is security-related.

Bluetooth has many known vulnerabilities. And if there’s anyone who should be concerned about exploitable vulnerabilities, it’s the Vice President of the United States.

In fact, the vice president’s concerns are so well known that she was labeled “Bluetooth-phobic” by POLITICO in 2021.

Aides of Harris at the time reportedly even described her as “a bit paranoid,” but given recent intrusions by state actors against both Republican and Democratic 2024 campaigns, the caution is not without reason.

So the idea that Harris suddenly began using wired headphones on Monday is false.

Whether she wore her headphones this week to avoid speaking to the press, however, is unknown. Harris has been criticized for how little she has spoken to the media since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.