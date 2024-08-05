‘Make them replace it’: Woman gets new kitchen through Home Depot. It backfires

Home renovation can bring a lot of surprises—and not always for the better.

While you might occasionally rip up a carpet to discover beautiful hardwood, more often than not, stories about home renovation involve much more accidental destruction and unsatisfactory work than they do the reveal of unexpected features.

Numerous stories of home renovation have gone viral over the years. For example, one video purported to show a contractor destroying a customer’s bathroom after a dispute over payment issues. Another showed how, while renovating an old house, a couple found that their new home was filled with mysterious stains that appeared to be blood.

Now, a user on TikTok has shared her story of her attempt to remodel a kitchen with help in part from Home Depot—and just how poorly it’s been going.

When they cut the wrong counter

In her first video, TikTok user Maegan (@maeganalder) explains how she came to own countertops that she did not order.

According to Maegan, she had been debating between white quartz countertops and dark gray granite countertops, with the former being more expensive than the latter. After discussion, her family decided upon the dark gray granite countertops. However, as soon as she saw the slab in the delivery truck, she says she realized something was amiss.

“I notice that the slab looks quite white, and then I panic and immediately start sweating,” she recalls. To make matters worse, she says that the people in charge of delivering the countertop could not speak English, making it difficult for her to communicate the problem.

Eventually, Maegan calls her husband, who relays to the manufacturer that the people cut and delivered the wrong countertop. From there, they learned more information about what had occurred.

“The miscommunication happened when the person he texted told the people to cut the white quartz, not the gray granite,” Maegan says. “And so, it was their workers’ fault.”

Maegan says that the manufacturer acknowledged the mistake and offered to give them the piece for a slightly lower price, to which they accepted.

“Luckily [the counter] was one that was my top pick, so it’s OK,” Maegan states. “But the drama that happened yesterday really took a year of my life.”

The kitchen issues continue

Unfortunately for Maegan, the issues with her kitchen were only just getting started.

In a follow-up video, she shows cabinetry that she says has been installed by Home Depot. There is one drawer that is a significantly darker shade than the others.

After pulling open the drawer, Maegan reveals the error made by those who installed the cabinets.

“They put this on backwards,” she says. “It’s slightly off…if we flipped it around, it would just have holes in it. It’s stapled in!”

Commenters noted that there are other visible issues with the install.

“The corner cabinet is also not hanging correctly. the top is out further than the bottom. it will droop more over time,” stated a user.

Maegan later commented that the drawer is being replaced by Home Depot following a phone call.

In the comments section of both videos, users shared their opinions about home renovation and stores like Home Depot.

“The other drawer fronts look like a jigsaw puzzle with the cracks. This video is telling me that Home Depot is not in my future kitchen remodel,” said a user.

“We did a kitchen and bathroom remodel through Home Depot and it was a nightmare. Took years to get everything fixed. Multiple calls to corporate,” added another. “Calling corporate does get their attention.”

“As an interior designer at an architecture firm, Lowe’s and HD are the worst places to get cabinetry,” detailed a third. “The prices are good, but they throw in mistakes, defects, delays, hassle, and pita for free.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Home Depot via email and Maegan via TikTok direct message.

