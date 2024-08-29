We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: A woman’s viral video about finding a disgusting mystery blob in her Twisted Tea can , a ransomware gang threatening to release hacked data from the U.S. Marshals , RFK Jr. vowing to stop chemtrails after watching a video pushing a conspiracy, and a McDonald’s AI fail that went viral.

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

This woman said she’d never again drink a Twisted Tea after seeing what was inside her drink .



A ransomware gang claims it has hacked data from the U.S. Marshals Service and is threatening to release “Top Secret” documents .



Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) vowed to crack down on “chemtrails” just two days after announcing a new role in former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.

This AI machine at McDonald’s wants to take your order, but can it ?

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Is AI Jesus blasphemy?

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛒 A customer at Aldi ignited an ethics debate about whether or not it’s OK to take the quarters from the shopping carts that other customers leave behind.

🐕 This TikToker has gone viral after sharing her worrying experience with a dog sitter.

📦 Now, another internet user has sparked discussion after revealing a not-often-discussed part of the moving process: What one should do while movers are working .

🍽️ A customer at The Port restaurant in Cape Cod posted a video saying exposed nails on the table tore her clothes to shreds. The worker’s response shocked her even more .

🌯 A vegetarian Chipotle customer said a worker added meat to her bowl—despite her asking for no protein— and refused to remake the order .

🎬 Here’s a look at 29 of the best Deadpool and Wolverine memes we’ve found.

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: QAnon is now too big to fail .

