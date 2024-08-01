‘I would not have ordered anything’: Restaurant customers say exposed nails on table tore their clothes ‘to shreds.’ They can’t believe the worker’s response

A customer at The Port restaurant in Cape Cod posted a video saying exposed nails on the table tore her clothes to shreds. The worker’s response shocked her even more.

TikToker @massappeal.mom has reached over 13,000 views on her video. She writes in the caption, “Dine at your own risk!? Who is responsible here!? Advice?”

In her video, @massappeal.mom uses the green screen filter to project a collage photo behind her. The photo shows two women’s outfits, one pair of white jeans and what appears to be an orange dress, both with a large hole in the fabric.

She tells viewers, “Why am I sitting here with two torn-up articles of clothing behind me? Storytime.”

How did they rip their clothes?

First, @massappeal.mom explains that she and some friends went to Cape Cod for a night for a “quick girls’ getaway.” She says the group decided to go out for dinner after a day at the beach, and the host sat them at a high-top table when they arrived at the restaurant.

“On one side, there’s two chairs. The other side is a bench. To get into the bench, you have to sit and slide over. My friend and I slid—different spots—and both were caught on exposed nails and had our clothing ripped,” she says while pointing at the photo above her.

The TikToker says they immediately told the server, who was “not surprised.”

“Oh, this happens all the time,” she says the waitress told her. “We have to rehammer those nails down.”

Things get more flabbergasting

Shocked, @massappeal.mom says they asked if they could speak to a manager and “have something comped” because of the damage. She says the server told her, “Honestly, the manager is my age, and it would probably have to come out of our pay.”

Next, @massappeal.mom says her friends continued to sit at the table while they decided how they wanted to move forward.

“We decided that we did not want to be rude or aggressive to our waitress because she had nothing to do with this, and she was a little bit apologetic,” she says.

Still, she says they assumed the server would tell the manager and that some of their meal would be complimentary.

“Not one thing!” she says. “We got a full tab. Every single drink, every single app—everything was charged to us, despite the fact that both of us had our clothing torn to shreds … by something that has happened there multiple times before.”

Before ending her video, she asks viewers, “What would you guys have done?”

“My friend decided to leave a Yelp review,” she adds, “but what is the responsibility of the restaurant in this situation?”

What does the review say?

From @massappeal.mom’s statement that her friend posted a Yelp review, viewers quickly discovered the restaurant she visited was The Port.

The review shared both photos of the customers’ ripped clothes. It read, “Came here for dinner and my friend and I had our clothes ruined from nails sticking out on the benches! The waitress was apologetic, told us that she notified the manager several times who we never saw or heard from. Definitely not worth the price of the meal plus the extra $200 in ruined clothing.”

A viewer commenter @massappeal.mom, “I don’t know if a food comp would really make up for it. But clearly a higher up complaint (like the proprietor of the restaurant) is needed. That’s their restaurant/responsibility.”

“I think we are going to make a call today…” @massappeal.mom responded.

“They should take the benches out or actually repair them,” another viewer suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to @massappeal.mom via TikTok comment and email and The Port via email for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.