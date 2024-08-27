Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) vowed to crack down on “chemtrails” just two days after announcing a new role in former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.

RFK Jr. revealed his belief in the conspiracy theory that chemicals are being dropped from planes to kill off the public in a reply to a video on X. Trump said on Sunday that RFK Jr. would tackle health issues under a potential future administration.

Apparently, stopping chemtrails is a high priority.

“We are going to stop this crime,” he wrote.

— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 26, 2024

The conspiracy theory asserts that nefarious forces (government or corporations) spray harmful chemicals from planes disguised as harmless contrails, which form when water vapor condenses and freezes in the exhaust.

Conspiracy theorists often cite as evidence for their claims the debate within the scientific community over stratospheric geoengineering, a proposal where aerosols are introduced into the stratosphere to counteract the effects of global warming. However, the U.S. government has not publicly implemented any such program.

Conspiracy theorists believe that secretive forces are using chemtrails against them for various reasons. Some believe that chemtrails contain sedatives intended to pacify the public. Others argue that people are using chemtrails to destroy crops not owned by major agricultural companies. During the pandemic, some claimed that chemtrails contained either the COVID-19 virus or the vaccine against it.

In the video posted to X, an alleged chemtrail pilot claims that only those who are “hardened to humanity” are chosen to fly such planes and “could care less about killing off unwanted or leaching aspects of America and the world.”

A self-described “Conspiracy Realist” using the name “Concerned Citizen” shared the video. According to the website Community Notes Leaderboard, this user has been fact-checked more than any other account on X for spreading inaccurate information.

RFK Jr.’s belief in chemtrails quickly received praise from conspiracy theorists, who supported the candidate over his anti-vaccine rhetoric.

“Thank you so much. I don’t feel like getting gassed then gaslighted about what’s flying over my home when I inquire,” a user named Killuminati_A.I. wrote. “People will look you straight in the face and say it’s not happening.”

“Thank you!” another added. “We prefer fresh air without the toxins being dropped on us.”

But RFK Jr. also faced mockery for promoting yet another debunked belief.

“Clearly the brainworm starved to death,” one user said in reference to the parasitic worm once found in RFK Jr.’s head.

“How are you going to stop planes from emitting the natural products of combustion?” a second user jokingly asked, wondering what, if anything, RFK Jr. could find if he took on the case as part of Trump’s team.

