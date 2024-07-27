When moving to a different house or apartment, one might think it would make their lives easier if they hired a moving company to assist in the process.

While this may be the case for some people, others have distinct horror stories about this practice. For example, one internet user claimed that a moving company locked their roommate in the back of the moving truck following a dispute. Another said that she was quoted around $10,000 to move all of her belongings.

Now, another internet user has sparked discussion after revealing a not-often-discussed part of the moving process: What one should do while movers are working.

That awkward moment when you’re watching your movers

In a clip with over 2.8 million views, TikTok user Christina Louise (@itsmechristinalouise) shows herself staring at something off-camera.

“why is hiring movers so awkward,” she asks in the text overlaying the video. “like what am I supposed to do while they work.”

In the caption, she adds, “i almost hate this more than actually moving.”

According to Angie’s List, while one may feel the urge to help people whom you’ve hired to move your belongings, that might not always be the best idea.

“Most movers prefer that you stay out of the way and tackle other moving-related tasks so they can finish the job as quickly as possible,” writes author Dawn M. Smith. “Plus, there may be liability issues if you assist.”

In a thread on Reddit, several movers offered their opinions on what one should do while movers are working. Popular answers included providing drinks and snacks, noting extra-valuable items so they can be handled with care, and being available to answer any questions that a mover might have about your belongings and the best practices for handling them.

In the comments section, many users shared how they keep themselves busy while movers are working on transporting their belongings.

“my gma hired movers &I was there visiting. I was click clacking around in heels telling them what to do,” recalled a user. “the whole group of guys started calling me boss &came to me with questions instead of my gma.”

“just pretend to be having an intense conversation on the phone bro,” suggested another.

“i literally just stood there when mine moved me last year,” added a third.

“let me just say my kitchen countertops were never cleaner than the 3hrs they were there,” joked a further TikToker.

We’ve reached out to Christina Louise via Instagram DM.

