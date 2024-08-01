29 of the hottest ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ memes

Deadpool & Wolverine memes exploded on Twitter following the record-breaking success of the superhero crossover film. Not only did it win the biggest opening weekend of 2024 so far, it netted the highest-grossing income for an R-rated movie of all time. It took the sixth spot for most money made in its first weekend for any film.

With numbers like these, it’s no surprise that the internet is now full of Deadpool & Wolverine memes, with most touching on themes around the return of Robert Downey Jr., the pure sexiness of the film, and, of course, Dogpool.

Sexy Deadpool & Wolverine memes

While opinions on the film may vary, one prevailing perspective seems to be that the fight scene between Deadpool and Wolverine in the car was too hot to handle. That plus a nice shirt-ripping moment made the film one of the more sexy viewing opportunities of the summer.

It’s even better in Spanish.

1.

watching the car fight scene in deadpool and wolverine pic.twitter.com/6VkqoyE5Kx — em ୨୧ (@sugarssims) July 27, 2024

2.

I liked the story in Deadpool and Wolverine.



The story: pic.twitter.com/7xRzoS8w11 — The Soska Sisters (@twisted_twins) July 30, 2024

3.

wolverine calling deadpool “papi” added 10 years onto my life pic.twitter.com/UGEJNViLBL — ⨂ (@deadboypunk) July 31, 2024

Was Deadpool & Wolverine anti-woke?

These days, some people are only interested in whether a film is “woke” or “anti-woke,” forcing one label or the other onto every movie that comes out no matter how little sense it might make.

One Twitter user called Deadpool & Wolverine “anti-woke,” claiming it was about “two heterosexual badass male heroes,” and everyone who knows anything about Deadpool lined up to mock this person into another timeline.

4.

literally what the fuck was this then https://t.co/ZrOhafiLHy pic.twitter.com/oLM8iFbBqW — julidae (@girlvermin) August 1, 2024

5.

Deadpool makes it abundantly clear that he would bang Wolverine if he had the chance to, did we watch the same movie? 😭 https://t.co/Ni8ulCjX3j — The Green Kasey 🎃 (@RawbertBeef) July 29, 2024

6.

This movie has Hugh Jackman’s shirt explode off his ripped chest while Like A Prayer plays.

I assure you, and our too queer scientists have confirmed, this film is gay as hell https://t.co/K12XXJvNst — Mikaela (@FridayInHalifax) July 31, 2024

7.

If you witnessed that car fight scene and walked out of ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ thinking it’s “Anti-Woke” or strictly hetero then buddy you might need Nationwide Vision https://t.co/wr0P3fHLPR — GonzoDFreePalestine@adogon.bsky.social (@AdoGon21) July 29, 2024

8.

Sorry weirdos, but Wolverine is Canadian (woke), has PTSD (woke) from a government program, had a Blackfoot girlfriend and a Japanese wife (woke), and mentored a Chinese-American youth (woke). Not sorry cuz facts don't care about your feelings. https://t.co/i2I4sCYwWz — archive appreciator (@M_Gouldhawke) July 31, 2024

9.

This is the film that literally has a joke poking fun at people that say shit like “the woke mob” lmfao https://t.co/LyDgHMV7BM — Star | 🍉 (@STAI2GAZER) July 29, 2024

The return of Robert Downey Jr.

The fact that Wolverine is resurrected in the film has people drawing comparisons to the announcement that Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. will be returning to the MCU as Dr. Doom for the 5th Avengers film Avengers: Doomsday.

More than a few fans expressed irritation over the fact that the same actors keep appearing in these films, sometimes because their characters are resurrected and other times because Robert Downey Jr. is just back again because, well, he’s Robert Downey Jr. People found this example of an actor’s return particularly jarring considering (spoiler alert) Iron Man’s tragic demise in Avengers: Infinity War.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Shortly after they crunched the numbers and found that Deadpool & Wolverine was the highest-grossing film worldwide, Hugh Jackman celebrated by recreating an old Wolverine meme that originated in the early 2010s. It’s that one from X-Men: The Animated Series that shows the character pining over a photo of Jean Grey.

In the recreation, Jackman pairs a photo of himself in his costume gazing at a picture frame, only to reveal that the image within says “1 movie in the world.” Ryan Reynolds later responded in kind, Deadpool style.

17.

18.

19.

Dogpool

There’s a dog there’s a dog there’s a dog there’s a dog there’s a dog there’s a dog there’s a dog there’s a dog there’s a dog there’s a dog.

20.

Dogpool’s tongue is an acquired taste. I recommend not acquiring it. #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/AgZE4cb5wt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 30, 2024

21.

The real star of Deadpool & Wolverine pic.twitter.com/WXcV9KKdra — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) July 26, 2024

22.

23.

Dogpool knows who she wants

I respect that. 💯 pic.twitter.com/dQrGNZvsWE — 𝑲𝒐𝒏-𝑬𝒍 🌠 (@DCUSuperboy) July 28, 2024

Other Deadpool & Wolverine memes

24.

25.

26.

27.

Every cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine has the exact same energy as this: pic.twitter.com/TT83GGVx97 — Joel (@PoorlyAgedWho) July 25, 2024

28.

90’s babies seeing wesley snipes as blade in deadpool & wolverine pic.twitter.com/eZPVVw1YvG — boogs (@medicboogie) July 26, 2024

29.

Wolverine and Deadpool have a thing for cat memes pic.twitter.com/ZqnncjCnC3 — WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) July 30, 2024

Related memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.