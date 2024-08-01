29 of the hottest ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ memes

Deadpool & Wolverine memes exploded on Twitter following the record-breaking success of the superhero crossover film. Not only did it win the biggest opening weekend of 2024 so far, it netted the highest-grossing income for an R-rated movie of all time. It took the sixth spot for most money made in its first weekend for any film.
With numbers like these, it’s no surprise that the internet is now full of Deadpool & Wolverine memes, with most touching on themes around the return of Robert Downey Jr., the pure sexiness of the film, and, of course, Dogpool.
Sexy Deadpool & Wolverine memes
While opinions on the film may vary, one prevailing perspective seems to be that the fight scene between Deadpool and Wolverine in the car was too hot to handle. That plus a nice shirt-ripping moment made the film one of the more sexy viewing opportunities of the summer.
It’s even better in Spanish.
Was Deadpool & Wolverine anti-woke?
These days, some people are only interested in whether a film is “woke” or “anti-woke,” forcing one label or the other onto every movie that comes out no matter how little sense it might make.
One Twitter user called Deadpool & Wolverine “anti-woke,” claiming it was about “two heterosexual badass male heroes,” and everyone who knows anything about Deadpool lined up to mock this person into another timeline.
The return of Robert Downey Jr.
The fact that Wolverine is resurrected in the film has people drawing comparisons to the announcement that Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. will be returning to the MCU as Dr. Doom for the 5th Avengers film Avengers: Doomsday.
More than a few fans expressed irritation over the fact that the same actors keep appearing in these films, sometimes because their characters are resurrected and other times because Robert Downey Jr. is just back again because, well, he’s Robert Downey Jr. People found this example of an actor’s return particularly jarring considering (spoiler alert) Iron Man’s tragic demise in Avengers: Infinity War.
Wolverine crush meme reenactment
Shortly after they crunched the numbers and found that Deadpool & Wolverine was the highest-grossing film worldwide, Hugh Jackman celebrated by recreating an old Wolverine meme that originated in the early 2010s. It’s that one from X-Men: The Animated Series that shows the character pining over a photo of Jean Grey.
In the recreation, Jackman pairs a photo of himself in his costume gazing at a picture frame, only to reveal that the image within says “1 movie in the world.” Ryan Reynolds later responded in kind, Deadpool style.
Dogpool
There’s a dog there’s a dog there’s a dog there’s a dog there’s a dog there’s a dog there’s a dog there’s a dog there’s a dog there’s a dog.
Other Deadpool & Wolverine memes
