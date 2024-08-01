‘I don’t eat meat. I can’t eat that’: Woman says Chipotle worker refused to remake her bowl after putting meat in it

A vegetarian Chipotle customer said a worker added meat to her bowl—despite her asking for no protein—and refused to remake the order. Her video sparked outrage in the comments section and amassed over 190,000 views before it was removed from the platform.

“I asked for no protein, but for some reason, she heard, ‘All protein,’” the customer said in the video. “So she starts putting everything in at the speed of light.”

The customer said she quickly apologized and clarified that she said “no protein.” The worker allegedly doubled down and insisted she heard “all protein.”

The customer said she then asked for a new bowl. She politely explained to the worker that she can’t eat meat. And Removing the meat from the bowl would still expose her to cross-contaminated vegetables.

She claimed the worker then asked her, “‘What, so you just want me to waste food?’”

Eventually, the customer said the worker agreed to make her a new bowl. The customer remarked that she “wasn’t missing out anyway” because the protein portions were extremely small. Small portions is an issue that Chipotle has come under fire for before.

Viewers can resonate

Many commenters said they relate to the story. They shared their own experiences with Chipotle workers who did not listen to their order requests.

“One time i said no cheese and the lady put a huge handful on and got mad when i asked for a new bowl like… listen maybe?” one viewer said.

“A similar thing happened to me. The worker misheard the salsa I wanted, he pours it on and then when I told him that’s not what I asked for, he just looked up and said: my bad, do you still want it tho?” another wrote.

“This happens to me all the time :( they never listen so rude and rush you for a tiny ass bowl,” a third added.

But a few viewers weren’t as sympathetic.

“Dude grow up. I’m vegetarian and it literally does not matter if the chicken has touched the rice,” one wrote.

“First world problems,” another remarked.

Others critique the customer’s response—for another reason entirely. They suggested that she stop apologizing when she didn’t make the mistake.

“You were too nice; it’s not a debate. you requested a bowl, and that’s what you should get,” one encouraged.

“Don’t apologize – she shouldn’t have rushed and confirmed before scooping,” another wrote. .

“What she did was so wrong. i used to work there and we were instructed that if we made a bowl wrong, we have to restart it. she has no reason to treat you like that!” a third said.

What Chipotle managers have said

While Chipotle does not provide specific guidance on what customers can expect if a worker makes their bowl incorrectly, Redditors who say they manage Chipotles have weighed in on similar situations.

“You can always ask for your bowl to be remade!” a Redditor in r/Chipotle said. “Just let them know the issue, and they’ll remake it for you! It’s never a problem.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via TikTok direct message and to Chipotle via email.

