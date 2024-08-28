Newsletter: 🐶 🤬 Trump fans lose it because Tim Walz pet a dog

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
🐶 VIRAL POLITICS
Tim Walz petted a dog that wasn’t his—and the far-right absolutely lost it
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) adopted a dog named Scout after getting elected. Scout is a black Labrador retriever and Walz frequently posts pictures of him on social media. That should be the end of the story, but a post from a trip to the dog park sparked a fake controversy.
🛋️ WTF
‘A whole felony’: Woman accidentally commits crime after shopping at Ashley Furniture. Here’s how to avoid making the same mistake
A woman went viral after revealing how failing to pay for an Ashley Furniture couch led to her unexpected arrest and a felony charge that haunted her for years.
🚗 SCAMS
‘I no longer rent from that company’: Driver warns against Enterprise Rent-a-Car after they allegedly tried to scam her
A woman says she’s never going to rent from Enterprise Rent-a-Car again—or rent a car at all, for that matter—after alleging that the rental car chain tried to scam her.
📺 POP CULTURE
‘Burn this project to the ground’: The internet reacts to the rumored return of ‘Ted Lasso’ for Season 4
The hit Apple show’s resurgence has led to some mixed responses from the good folk of the Internet.
By Kira Deshler
Assistant Newsletter Editor
Chappell Roan TikToks spark debate about toxic fan behavior
In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her "Decoding Fandom" column.
