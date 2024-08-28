Newsletter: 🐶 🤬 Trump fans lose it because Tim Walz pet a dog

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) adopted a dog named Scout after getting elected. Scout is a black Labrador retriever and Walz frequently posts pictures of him on social media. That should be the end of the story, but a post from a trip to the dog park sparked a fake controversy .

A woman went viral after revealing how failing to pay for an Ashley Furniture couch led to her unexpected arrest and a felony charge that haunted her for years.

A woman says she’s never going to rent from Enterprise Rent-a-Car again—or rent a car at all, for that matter—after alleging that the rental car chain tried to scam her .

The hit Apple show’s resurgence has led to some mixed responses from the good folk of the Internet.

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Chappell Roan TikToks spark debate about toxic fan behavior

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

✈️ Viewers are trying to silence this TikToker after he shared a gatekeep-worthy travel hack . The worried viewers say the airlines will start to catch on once his post goes viral.

🍽️ A TikToker posted a viral video revealing what she hears poor people discuss at dinner vs. what she hears rich people discuss at dinner. After explaining her reasoning, viewers are divided .

🏋️ This Crunch Fitness customer went viral after detailing her less-than-ideal experience returning to the gym.

🍟 Chick-fil-A has to come out and say it amid viral misinformation: The waffle fries aren’t going away .

🍻 When you’re having a great night at the bar and your social battery has run out, it can be easy to walk out of the joint without remembering to close your tab. But according to this bartender, you may want to think twice about not closing yourself out .

🦠 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

Michael Keaton’s process in creating Beetlejuice.