‘These airlines take enough of our money’: Traveler shares airport trick for getting 3 bags on plane

Viewers are trying to silence this TikToker after he shared a gatekeep-worthy travel hack. The worried viewers say the airlines will start to catch on once his post goes viral.

Most airlines, if not all, only allow one to two pieces of luggage on a plane per passenger. Most allow passengers to bring a carry-on bag that fits inside the overhead compartment and a personal bag that fits under the seat.

If you try to bring any more than two, many airline workers will likely ask you to consolidate your belongings.

TikToker Luke Sullivan (@yaboylsull) believes he’s found a workaround that he says is tried and true. The lifestyle a travel TikToker, who has over 30,000 followers shared the trick while at the airport.

In his TikTok, he says he went to a store in the airport and bought a bottle of water. When he was buying the water, he says he asked for a bag for it to go in. He then used the single-use plastic bag to sneak his Louis Vuitton handbag on the plane.

“The reason why I did that is because I have two items,” he explains, gesturing to his backpack and suitcase. “And I’m not paying for a third.”

“Sorry not sorry but these airlines take enough of our money,” he added in the caption.

Viewers weigh in on the plane bag tick

His video garnered over 49,000 views. Viewers scrambled to tell Sullivan that they, too, know about this hack and would like to gatekeep it.

“I always do this let’s gatekeep plzzzz,” one said.

“Been doing this forever and now they are going to start checking my plastic bags something’s need to be gatekeeped,” another shared.

Others claim the airlines are already catching on.

“They have caught on. My flight yesterday said every type of bag is counted,” one user commented.

“I tried doing this and one lady kept getting mad and telling me I needed to put it in my bag or else it counts as another personal item it def depends on the person tho. That was in Europe,” a second shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sullivan via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

