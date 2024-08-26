‘Burn this project to the ground’: The internet reacts to the rumored return of ‘Ted Lasso’ for Season 4

Ted Lasso is set to return for Season 4, but some of its cast won’t be coming back.

Remember when everyone was all doom and gloom during COVID-19, and then Ted Lasso came along and tried to soften our cold, cold hearts with its focus on kindness and teamwork? What a time!

What happened in the last season of Ted Lasso?

Truly, the world of television (or “TV”) has not been the same since the show ended its third season in May 2023. At the time, there was a lot of hemming and hawing on whether or not that third season was meant to be the final one, as Apple and its stars were cagey as all hell about it.

Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis & co. delivered a damn endearing finale for #TedLasso. It’s never solely been Ted’s story, but rather about this family who found comfort in each other. Considering season 3’s messy structure, I’m happy they managed to wrap-up every arc pretty nicely. pic.twitter.com/vidCA9uZ1B — Edgar Ortega (@edgorteg) May 31, 2023

Every character (give or take a Rupert, obvi) got their happy ending and essentially rode off into the sunset, so fans were content enough for the third season to be the book closer.

Not so, dear viewers.

Ted Lasso Season 4 may soon become a reality

It turns out Apple was vague about new Ted Lasso seasons because they had no idea themselves.

News this week suggests that’s all taken a turn, with three of the show’s stars having their options picked up for a new season per Deadline: Brent Goldstein (Roy Kent), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins).

‘TED LASSO’ will return for season 4 on Apple TV+.



The main cast is expected to reprise their roles. pic.twitter.com/v7cHxAk6HD — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 24, 2024

While contracts are still being worked out with the show’s star and co-creator, Jason Sudeikis, the understanding seems to be that he’s on board, too, as they likely wouldn’t have plowed forward without him.

One of the show’s stars who won’t be returning is Jamie Tart himself, Phil Dunster, whose schedule conflicts with two Amazon shows. We’ll get to this later.

The internet reacts to a fourth Ted Lasso season

So, how does the internet feel about the (in hindsight, inevitable) return of Ted Lasso? Are we ready to feel “good” again?

Lotta people out there don’t understand what season 4 of Ted Lasso is gonna do for a guy like me’s mental health — Will Price (@Y0UNGTIGER) August 26, 2024

I love ted lasso positivity because it’s always funny to contrast that with the latest story about how well jason sudekis is handling his divorce — Jan Sus (@weed_mouse) August 26, 2024

me: moved on, minding my own business



ted lasso season 4: pic.twitter.com/d27Z8Jy8qz — 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐚 (@jjuluris) August 24, 2024

Excited for Ted Lasso S4 but if they try to force a relationship between you know who and you know who I’m gonna revolt. — Owen (he/him) (@OwenWGreen) August 26, 2024

We do not need another Ted Lasso season. The last one was a slug but ended wrapping up perfectly. Don't ruin a good thing for a check. https://t.co/ktn75NGMcY — Ross Read (@RossRead) August 26, 2024

I loved Ted Lasso as much as the next guy, even enjoyed the final season more than a lot of people apparently did (although I only really remember the Amsterdam episode), but what do we need another season for? Stop milking wonderful things — S H A N E (@yung_shaney) August 26, 2024

I truly hope all the men who find Ted Lasso an emotional rollercoaster never discover Bluey. — Rob (@bertnews) August 26, 2024

The most vocal contingency, however, is the Jamie Tart diehards, who are not taking this news well.

Friends, the following posts occurred within the span of fifteen minutes:

No Jamie Tartt in Ted Lasso season 4??? Just postpone the show😭😭😭 — Tobi Tundeson⭐⭐ (@TTundeson) August 26, 2024

don't watch Ted lasso but man wtf https://t.co/AdLtiz1wsw — jack ✨ (@eddiediazhair) August 26, 2024

no i was so excited about ted lasso s4 bc i thought phil was coming back too but i don’t want it anymore just throw the whole thing away i’m very serious — julia (@spenceroharas) August 26, 2024

Ted Lasso without Jamie?! They might as well not bother https://t.co/cJsLYTyd23 — Dani💜🌼 (@RyeGurl1) August 26, 2024

how do you do ted lasso without jamie tartt pic.twitter.com/indZxNAtMd — ri (@gotomaine) August 26, 2024

sorry to all my non ted lasso mutuals im not gonna shut up about this for a while https://t.co/emuPC8i4yc — frankie for run joey run stan! (@falloutboygcv) August 26, 2024

Ted Lasso S4: 😁

No Jamie Tartt: 😐 — jj 🍉 (@robinsbxckley) August 26, 2024

EXCUSE ME? 😭 I mean, I should have known better than to get my hopes up after S3, but man, that was a quick turnaround from the excitement I had over the #TedLasso S4 news. https://t.co/7TI18uq9Dg — Stephanie (@bookfrolic) August 26, 2024

sorry but you can’t have a season of ted lasso WITHOUT jamie tartt??? https://t.co/hutSzrdYoK — luce ✩ (@lucemariie) August 26, 2024

No way I'm going to watch ted lasso without Jamie, throw the whole thing in the bin https://t.co/hqyoWfn0YL — Valentina (@offwiththeheads) August 26, 2024

we aren’t watching ted lasso without jamie tartt i hope that’s clear to everyone involved pic.twitter.com/8U8UUdGoiX — phe 🌊 met ewan mitchell and died (@targaems) August 26, 2024

i no longer care abt ted lasso s4 — evan buckley’s lawyer’s lawyer (@wlwoswald) August 26, 2024

Umm change his schedule?? What is bigger than returning to Ted Lasso? https://t.co/NTocT7WGDp — Derek Kopp (@DerekKoppTV) August 26, 2024

either ted lasso s4 needs to work around phil dunster's schedule or they need to scrap the entire project pic.twitter.com/xD4NEuG5oi — iz (@etherealelain) August 26, 2024

burn this project to the ground.



can't watch Ted Lasso without Jamie Tartt https://t.co/8kpsIb0deN — andirozidan (@Andirozidan21) August 26, 2024

cancel it. i’m so serious. i no longer want ted lasso season 4. what’s the point https://t.co/Ni24VQpSMS — colleen ‎‎🍅 (@collitwhatyou) August 26, 2024

The people are clearly—and intensely—not standing for this Tart erasure. Your move, Apple. Your move.

