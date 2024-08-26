‘Burn this project to the ground’: The internet reacts to the rumored return of ‘Ted Lasso’ for Season 4

Ted Lasso is set to return for Season 4, but some of its cast won’t be coming back.
Remember when everyone was all doom and gloom during COVID-19, and then Ted Lasso came along and tried to soften our cold, cold hearts with its focus on kindness and teamwork? What a time!
What happened in the last season of Ted Lasso?
Truly, the world of television (or “TV”) has not been the same since the show ended its third season in May 2023. At the time, there was a lot of hemming and hawing on whether or not that third season was meant to be the final one, as Apple and its stars were cagey as all hell about it.
Every character (give or take a Rupert, obvi) got their happy ending and essentially rode off into the sunset, so fans were content enough for the third season to be the book closer.
Not so, dear viewers.
Ted Lasso Season 4 may soon become a reality
It turns out Apple was vague about new Ted Lasso seasons because they had no idea themselves.
News this week suggests that’s all taken a turn, with three of the show’s stars having their options picked up for a new season per Deadline: Brent Goldstein (Roy Kent), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins).
While contracts are still being worked out with the show’s star and co-creator, Jason Sudeikis, the understanding seems to be that he’s on board, too, as they likely wouldn’t have plowed forward without him.
One of the show’s stars who won’t be returning is Jamie Tart himself, Phil Dunster, whose schedule conflicts with two Amazon shows. We’ll get to this later.
The internet reacts to a fourth Ted Lasso season
So, how does the internet feel about the (in hindsight, inevitable) return of Ted Lasso? Are we ready to feel “good” again?
The most vocal contingency, however, is the Jamie Tart diehards, who are not taking this news well.
Friends, the following posts occurred within the span of fifteen minutes:
The people are clearly—and intensely—not standing for this Tart erasure. Your move, Apple. Your move.
