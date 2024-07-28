‘I LEAVE AMERICA FOR 2 WEEKS AND THIS HAPPENS’: Customer freaks out over Chick-fil-A waffle fries changing

Chick-fil-A has to come out and say it amid viral misinformation: The waffle fries aren’t going away. But Chick-fil-A is testing out a revamped waffle fry recipe at select United States locations, according to the company’s website.

TikTok users are grieving at the potential loss of the original fries. For instance, user @kxmilxi posted a slideshow video recently in response to this Chick-fil-A experimentation.

In it, there are two photos of the restaurant’s waffle fries. The longing lyrics “But baby I don’t wanna say goodbye” from Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” play in the background.

“This recipe change is part of a test to maintain the same great flavor guests have come to love, with one change—making our waffle fries crispier,” the Chick-fil-A website reads.

The crispier version of the fast food chain’s iconic fries have a blend of starches which are not in the original.

This recipe test may have been in place for over a year, according to several posts on the Chick-fil-A subreddit.

In a year-old post, Reddit user @RebeccaDeMornay said she was in the test market for crispier fries for six to 12 months.

“It spoiled me,” the customer wrote. “Does anyone know if they will become the standard version in the future? The fries were noticeably crispier without losing any flavor. Ever since my local restaurants switched back it’s been nothing but soggy fries.”

Seven months ago, Reddit user @anders1311 posted about new waffle fries at Chick-fil-A, too.

“Both CFAs I frequent began serving really crunchy waffle fries this week,” the customer said. “It’s not a good crunch – think biting into sand bits in the fries, even when cold. I think they did something similar to Wendy’s fries where they coated them with something to keep them crunchy at any temperature.”

A Chick-fil-A employee commented about the effects of the information of the restaurant’s fry experimentation spreading.

“We are still serving the fries,” the employee said. “I’ve gotten so many phone calls asking if we got rid of them.”

“My town did the new fries and then they went away months ago and we are back to normal ones,” another viewer commented. “Maybe it’s a trial run???”

Chick-fil-A tests crispier fries

The crispier fries are not yet permanent Chick-fil-A menu items, but the chicken company wants customers to share their thoughts on the new recipe.

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s inquiry about the motivation behind the change. Or the testing process. Or regarding any feedback the company has received thus far.

However, customers shared their thoughts on this recent menu experimentation in the comments of @kxmilxi’s video.

“NO WAY,” one customer wrote. “I ONLY LIKE THEIR FRIES.”

“I LEAVE AMERICA FOR 2 WEEKS AND THIS HAPPENS,” another said.

“First the chicken now the fries,” another commented.

Earlier this year, Chick-fil-A started using chicken raised with “No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine.” The company’s website says Chick-fil-A implemented this change in order “to maintain supply of the high-quality chicken you expect from us.”

According to Chick-fil-A’s website, the fast-food chain is also trying out other menu items at certain locations. This includes a pretzel cheddar club sandwich, banana pudding treats, a cauliflower sandwich, and a citrus berry salad.

“WHY ARE THEY CHANGING EVERYTHING,” one viewer commented.

TikTok user @kxmilxi did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

