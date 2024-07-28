‘Netflix’: Woman reveals what poor people discuss at dinner vs. what rich people discuss at dinner, dividing viewers

A TikToker posted a viral video revealing what she hears poor people discuss at dinner vs. what she hears rich people discuss at dinner. After explaining her reasoning, viewers are divided.

Courtney Johnson (@courtney..johnson) has reached over 114,000 likes on her clip. Its caption reads: “What wealthy vs broke ppl talk about at dinner.”

To start, Johnson uses the green-screen effect to speak over a screenshotted photo from her notes app. The top of the note reads, “What rich people vs poor people talk about at dinner.” Two separate columns below follow.

She says, “I have a lot of wealthy friends and I also have a lot of broke friends, and the biggest noticeable social difference between them is the topics that they talk about at dinner.”

Next she prefaces, “Please don’t get mad at me, I’m literally just reporting on what I’ve observed,” although she finds it interesting because she says the patterns have been “quite consistent.”

What broke people talk about at dinner

First, Johnson says her “broke friends” tend to talk most about Netflix, celebrities, pop culture, and sports a lot. “I don’t think wealthy people don’t watch sports, it’s just patterns I see with my broke friends,” she says.

“Celebrity drama is a topic I find very fun,” she continues, “but I never see wealthy people talk about celebrity drama unless they’re involved somehow or if they know the person personally.”

Next, Johnson says that her broke friends always talk about the news and politics. But by “getting really upset about it, getting really triggered,” by the topic of politics.

“I find that in wealthier circles if people are angry about a political thing they’re more talking about solutions to it, rather than just getting mad about it,” she explains.

So, what do rich people talk about at dinner?

Moving on to the “rich people” column. Johnson says the first topic of conversation she hears talked about most are goals and aspirations. “They’re asking each other what they’re working on, how their business is going,” she explains.

She adds that “self development, self improvement and spirituality” are other topics that her wealthy friends discuss often. “I find when I’m around wealthier people, especially self-made wealthier people … everyone’s asking big questions of the universe and going a lot deeper a lot faster.”

Before ending her video, Johnson reiterates that, “yes there are obvious exceptions,” though it has been “very interesting to observe.”

A user told Johnson in the comment section of her video that it, “Sounds like friends chatting vs networking conversations.”

Another chimed in. “As someone who works at a restaurant where we serve very wealthy people, all they do is talk about people they know and about Ozempic.”

However, other users left comments saying, “Girl this is nuts,” and “Hey so this is insane.”

One added, “The “rich” people talk about themselves. The “poor” ones talk about the world. That’s the difference.”

“I think that “broke people” talk more about politics and the news because they are much more impacted by laws than the richest people, tell me if I’m wrong,” another emphasized.

The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from Johnson via TikTok comment section and email.

