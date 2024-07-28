‘She pays $4,000 a month’: Customer warns against Crunch Fitness after ‘embarrassing’ interaction with ‘disgusting’ trainer

A Crunch Fitness customer went viral on TikTok after detailing her less-than-ideal experience returning to the gym.

In a recent video, which has amassed more than 3 million views, Tyler Simone (@tylersimonexo) explained how a “disgustingly rude” trainer ruined her workout. Tyler said it was her “second time in a very long time” that she’s been to a gym, and that the encounter with the worker caused her to leave early.

How did the ‘rude’ trainer ruin the creator’s workout?

In her video, which Tyler recorded from her car, the content creator started off by saying she had a “terrible” experience at the Crunch Fitness in West Cobb (near Atlanta).

The dustup began when Tyler was apparently looking up a fitness routine on her phone. She said a trainer walked up to her and “aggressively” encouraged her to finish using a machine.

He said, “chop, chop. Let’s go,” Tyler recalled. At first, Tyler said she didn’t know whether he was joking. But then he berated another group of girls who wanted to use the same machine. When Tyler tried to tell the women she was almost done using it, the trainer bullishly said that he was next in line.

Tyler said she was “embarrassed” by the man and decided that she wanted to speak to a higher-up at Crunch Fitness. But Tyler said getting someone to take her seriously came with issues of its own, too.

“This is why I don’t go to the gym,” she said.

Was the staff at Crunch Fitness supportive?

Tyler said she had difficulties speaking with a manager, in part, because the trainer refused to tell her his name. Instead, she said she had to get that information from another worker.

“Everyone tried to give me the runaround,” she said.

The rude worker also tried to justify his actions toward Tyler because he said the woman he was training was a high paying customer. Tyler said she overheard him telling someone that “she pays $4,000 a month.”

Tyler said she was disgusted by the insinuation that high paying clients receive better service.

“I deserve the same respect as anybody else,” she said through tears. “Crunch, y’all need to do better.”

Even if Crunch Fitness’s workers didn’t come to her defense, users in the comment section did. Some viewers exposed the trainers personal Instagram, while others similarly encouraged the gym to treat their clients better.

“The audacity. You deserve to do you,” one person wrote.

“$4000 a month is crazy, I’m sorry that happened to you,” another added.

“Keep putting pressure,” a third person encouraged. “Crunch HATES bad PR and that’s all they care about.”

And some people encouraged Tyler not to let her experience deter her from working out.

“Don’t quit because then he wins,” one person said. “You are beautiful and keep doing this for yourself and nobody else.”

“Don’t cry,” another added. “When in doubt, cuss them out.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tyler via TikTok comment and to Crunch Fitness through its online media form.

