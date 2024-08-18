‘I no longer rent from that company’: Driver warns against Enterprise Rent-a-Car after they allegedly tried to scam her

A woman says she’s never going to rent from Enterprise Rent-a-Car again—or rent a car at all, for that matter—after alleging that the rental car chain tried to scam her.

In a now-viral, nine-part TikTok series posted by Meleah (@msmeleah), she says she rented a Toyota for a weekend dance competition in March but returned it a day early due to a snowstorm.

At the end of her rental contract, she says she parked the car in the drop-off area of the Enterprise, as instructed, and picked up her fiance’s truck, which she drove to the dealership.

Things take a turn

However, a few weeks later, she says she got a call from the rental company claiming that the car’s bumper was barely hanging on and accusing her of getting into a collision.

Meleah says she went to the Enterprise again and saw that the car was unscathed in the same parking lot spot. She confronts the dealer, who tells her that a third-party service will come to look at the vehicle and verify its condition.

The TikToker says she hadn’t heard any updates for months, but in June, she received a letter from her fiance’s insurance company stating that Enterprise had put in a claim for the damage. She notes that she does not share insurance with her fiance, so she thought it was a scam.

“I did not give them insurance information. I most certainly did not give them my fiance’s insurance information,” Meleah says. Days later, she gets a second bill from Enterprise for over $2,000.

Over the next few weeks, Meleah says she talked to multiple representatives from Enterprise and her fiance’s insurance to figure out why Enterprise sent her a bill and submitted a claim to her fiance’s insurance.

Meleah says she contacted her fiance’s insurance, who admitted they “see this all the time from rental companies,” referring to scammy claims and double-dipping. The insurance agent explained that it wasn’t technically illegal for Enterprise to put a claim on her fiance’s insurance—noting that they likely looked up the plates on her fiance’s truck—but it was undoubtedly sketchy.

It gets worse

She says she spent weeks calling different insurance and Enterprise representatives, but they made no progress on her case. However, shortly after calling Enterprise corporate, she says she got a call from the damage recovery unit stating that her claim had been dropped.

However, she says when she asked the representative to call her fiance’s insurance to retract that claim, the agent said, “We don’t do that,” instructing her to send them a letter that the claim had been dropped.

“Wow, I never had to provide pictures of the proof,” Meleah says. “They are just trying to find someone who is scared about it and will pay this money.”

On July 8, Meleah posted a final clip, showing that she received the letter from Enterprise, showing that her claim was dropped, four months after the saga began.

Viewers react

In the comments section, viewers share their own shady experiences with Enterprise.

“I went through a very similar experience with enterprise and fought it to the better end and won. I no longer rent from that company and always take pictures before and after when renting a car,” one writes.

“Enterprise did me the same way. No damage and im on the do not rent list smh. FOR NOTHINNNGGGG. They could never prove it. Gave me the run around smh,” another says.

“Followed the whole journey. I also had a terrible experience with Enterprize. Think we need to call a national boycott,” a third adds.

Others call for the creator to reach out to the Attorney General, as sharing her experience may have identified a larger scheme of shady business practices.

The Daily Dot reached out to Enterprise Rent-a-Car and Meleah via email for further comment.

