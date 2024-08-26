Newsletter: 🐔 Chick-fil-A streaming service baffles the internet

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Today’s top stories are about: the internet’s reaction to Chick-fil-A’s surprising business expansion , a wild LinkedIn story about a CEO seducing his employee’s wife , a look behind the curtain at the Beyoncé DNC rumor , and a primer on the Christian Girl Autmn meme as we await the arrival of fall.

After that, Mikael’s got a ‘One Dumb Conspiracy‘ column for you.

Did anyone ask for this???

This one definitely belongs in the hall of fame for ‘wildest piece of LinkedIn career advice.’

The Beyoncé at the DNC rumor blew thanks to a former Trump staffer—and people still bought it

The internet was convinced Beyoncé would be making a surprise appearance at the DNC, but it was all a lie .

The demure origins of the Christian Girl Autumn meme

We’re nearing the end of August, which means it’s almost time for Christian Girl Autumn. Here’s a little refresher on the seasonal meme .

Conspiracy theorists blame Israel after raid on Andrew Tate

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his "One Dumb Conspiracy" column.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥤 In a viral clip, a McDonald’s customer caught a worker charging them $1.59 for an empty cup .

💸 A Florida woman is livid and confused after she allegedly received bills from three different companies for unpaid tolls.

🍗 A late-night quest for Raising Cane’s turned into an unexpected comedic encounter for two customers.

🛒 Yikes. A woman slammed Publix’s response after her car was hit by a shopping cart in the Publix parking lot. She says the store is denying her the surveillance footage .

🤑 Two words are music to the ears of any Walmart shopper looking for a good deal: hidden clearance .

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby, cyberspace’s first cringe meme .

The Swifties have embraced Tim Walz, here’s why.

