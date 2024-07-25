‘In LA they charging for bags too!’: Customer catches McDonald’s worker charging $1.59 for an empty cup

A McDonald’s customer was left baffled after being charged $1.59 for an empty cup. In the viral clip, which has amassed 41,000 views, Krissy (@krissythefleeker) was in a McDonald’s drive-thru, expressing shock about being charged for four extra cups for $1.59 each.

The cup in question was an empty, transparent McCafe one with no lid. Krissy was shocked to discover that, on the receipt, she was charged $1.59 for a small cup of Coke. As she beckoned for the server to come back, she demanded, “Give me back my money for the freaking cup.”

A co-worker then came to the drive-thru window, to whom Krissy said, “She charged me $1.50 for the cup.”

In response, the co-worker said that they “don’t make the rules.”

“We have somebody above us that says ‘Charge people for Coke. They put it in the description of every food,’” the co-worker claimed.

Nonetheless, Krissy insisted that this was the “first time it happened.” Krissy didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.

But when it came to the comments, the majority of them were on the server’s side.

“Where are you from that you go to a business and get a cup for free?” one asked. “Do you think McDonald’s gets the cups for free?” another echoed.

Another commenter provided an explanation as to why this happens. “They charge u as a drink cause there isn’t a ‘cup’ option on the register,” they said. “They charge for cups cus there is a demand for the cups. But they can’t charge u for a ‘cup’ they gotta charge u for a drink.”

Other customers reported that McDonald’s charges for other small items, too. “In LA they charging for bags too,” one claimed. Another alleged that McDonald’s charged them $5 for a big cup of ice.

McDonald’s charged $0.15 for a paper bag

Meanwhile, in Canada, another TikToker went viral after discovering McDonald’s was charging $0.15 for paper bags. “Whoever thought this was a great idea, whoever thought, ‘Let’s start charging people more money at McDonald’s and take away the convenience of drive-thru,” she said.

“I’m holding fries, burgers in my lap, there’s food everywhere, and I’m trying to throw this container back at the window because I want to get out, the guy behind me is waiting. I’m not paying the $0.15, but I ain’t doing that container again, so McDonald’s, you better figure this out if I’m going to come back.”

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via press email.

