‘Can’t wait for you to buy them all up and resell them for higher!‘: Man says 50-inch TVs are on ‘hidden clearance’ at Walmart for just $50

Two words are music to the ears of any Walmart shopper looking for a good deal: hidden clearance.

While a normal clearance item will have prices marked down in-store, “hidden clearance” requires one to scan the item with the Walmart app to determine the new, significantly lower price.

Several stories of Walmart’s hidden clearance have gone viral over the years. For example, one shopper claimed that hidden clearance allowed him to score an Apple Magic Keyboard for just $9. Another stated that they were able to purchase a nearly $300 tent for less than a dollar.

Now, an additional story of Walmart’s hidden clearance deals has sparked discussion on the internet.

A 50-inch TV for just $50

In a video with over 599,000 views, TikTok user @extremewalmartclearance says he discovered that some 50-inch TCL TVs, which usually cost $228, were being sold for just $50 via hidden clearance. Not only that, but he also figured out that Walmart had lowered a 50-inch Samsung TV to the same price.

“So we got a grand total of five TVs: three TCLs and two Samsungs,” the TikToker says. He later added that his wife found two more Samsung TVs for sale on the sales floor, which the pair also purchased.

Before one goes running out to their local Walmart to score the same deal, the TikToker warns that “not every single store will have the exact same clearance.”

While many appreciated the tip, some commenters took issue with the practice of loading up on cheap items, then reselling them.

“Can’t wait for you to buy them all up and resell them for higher!” one viewer exclaimed.

“See my thing is I don’t want to resale, I just want hidden clearance to get nice things for myself,” another stated.

“Why do you need 7 of them though? Shouldn’t you leave some for other people who maybe can’t afford to buy full price?” a third asked.

Others have reported issues taking advantage of hidden clearance prices. For example, this same TikToker alleged that an employee tried to change the price of a hidden clearance item. Meanwhile, another TikToker says a worker accused her of changing the price herself after she found a hidden clearance deal.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via media relations contact form and @extremewalmartclearance via email.

