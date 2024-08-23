The Beyoncé at the DNC rumor blew thanks to a former Trump staffer—and people still bought it

Americans on social media are going through it after a rumor that Beyoncé would perform at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) turned out to be false.

Prior to Thursday evening, speculation exploded online that an unprecedented musical performance would take place on the final day of the DNC. While initially many assumed that Taylor Swift would appear, TMZ later reported that the one and only Beyoncé would close out the show.

Fans of the singer tuned in en masse, impatiently waiting for the end of the evening. But as it turns out, Beyoncé wasn’t the surprise musical guest. In fact, there was no surprise musical guest at all. The event closed out, as was always the plan, with remarks from Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Needless to say, the BeyHive, the name for Beyoncé’s fans, were less than thrilled.

“Kamala about to lose the election not bc of Palestine but bc TMZ lied to us about Beyoncé lmao,” X user @raesanni wrote.

Kamala about to lose the election not bc of Palestine but bc TMZ lied to us about Beyoncé lmao — hotpot dasani (@raesanni) August 23, 2024

This why Beyoncé made a song named America Has a Problem and then told us the problem is her cause look at us — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) August 23, 2024

Many simply questioned who in the world started the rumor to begin with.

“whoever started the lie about Beyoncé attending the DNC, you will begin to cough in 3 days,” @fesityfrank said.

whoever started the lie about Beyoncé attending the DNC, you will begin to cough in 3 days — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) August 23, 2024

Good Evening, “DNC surprise Beyoncé” was a 7 hour sociological study conducted by the Democratic Party. We are now complete with our study. Thank you for your attention. — Joshua Rush (@JoshuaRush) August 23, 2024

Others argued, although there is no evidence, that the DNC started the rumor itself in order to get more viewers.

“teasing a huge surprise guest and leaking that it’s both beyonce and taylor swift just to get people to tune in is actually kind of funny,” @LEBassett said.

teasing a huge surprise guest and leaking that it's both beyonce and taylor swift just to get people to tune in is actually kind of funny — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) August 23, 2024

If Team Kamala started the Beyoncé rumor just to get you to tune in to the DNC I can only applaud them. — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) August 23, 2024

The rumor appears to have first blown up thanks to an anonymous Trump “Resistance” White House staffer, one of those Twitter users who claimed throughout the administration they were secretly fighting the good fight (anonymously, online, through posting).

“I’ve been sworn to secrecy, but you don’t want to miss the DNC tonight. If you thought the Oprah surprise was big, just wait,” they wrote.

The account eventually deleted their tweet after it went mega-viral in the lead-up to the event, and then apologized, claiming their “sources” weren’t prone to hyperbole.

“Re: special guest rumor—I’m not sure where it started, but the people who told me aren’t prone to hyperbole. FWIW, Beyoncé was the rumor. Makes me feel a little better that Reuters, TMZ, The Hill, and other outlets also reported it, but either way—I apologize. I don’t like giving bad information, and that’s on me. Mea culpa,” they wrote.

When people criticized the account, for helping start the frenzy, they denied it, citing media reporting.

“You think I started a rumor that made it to multiple media outlets who have sources inside both parties. That’s quite a bit of power you think I’ve got. Either way, I was wrong here and I’ll take the heat for it,” they wrote, although media outlets wouldn’t be attempting to suss out the identity of a mystery guess had it not blown up online.

And of course, in typical fashion, many relied on memes to cope with the disappointment.

to whoever started the Beyoncé as dnc special guest rumour pic.twitter.com/y59dLZziZZ — T (@teewatterss) August 23, 2024

Beyoncé riding home from the DNC after changing her mind in the parking lot: pic.twitter.com/pYWcetwKHP — AGD. (@TheLexGabrielle) August 23, 2024

The closest viewers came to seeing Beyoncé perform was at the end of the DNC when the singer’s 2016 hit “Freedom” blared over the loudspeakers.

Despite the rumor, Beyoncé was never going to show up. In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, the pop star’s rep said that she “was never scheduled to be there” in the first place. But it didn’t help that earlier on Thursday, White House political director Emily Ruiz tweeted out a bee emoji, which many saw as a reference to the BeyHive. Ruiz later claimed that her six-year-old child was responsible for the tweet.

Sorry guys my 6 year old took my phone — Emmy Ruiz (@emmyruiz) August 22, 2024

While Beyoncé may very well perform for Harris in the future, it’s unclear whether fans will forgive Democrats anytime soon.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.