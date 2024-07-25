‘We have to’: Customer orders ‘so much’ at Raising Cane’s. She can’t believe what cashier has to do

A late-night quest for Raising Cane’s turned into an unexpected comedic encounter for two customers.

TikToker Baby Boy (@thisyobabydaddy) went to Raising Cane’s with a friend at 1am. They placed an order so large that the worker taking their order had to shout it out to the workers prepping it.

“When it’s 1am and we [decide] to walk to canes…she ordering sm the cashier had to tell the staff the order while she was ordering,” a text overlay on the video explains.

The friend is standing at the register in the video laughing about being put on blast.

Why do Raising Cane’s workers have to shout large orders?

Raising Cane’s workers chimed in. They confirmed that they do, in fact, have to shout out large orders and orders with special customizations.

“When it’s a large order u call it back to the kitchen so they can drop more food while ur talking if needed,” one viewer commented.

“It’s actually protocol to yell large orders to the kitchen so they can know how much to drop so it’s fresh and you’re not waiting too long,” another said.

“We have to call out big orders but also any mods or requests,” another wrote.

Plenty of viewers were also confused about the large order, given Raising Cane’s limited food options. “Wth could she have possibly ordered canes only got 4 things on the menu,” one questioned.

Raising Cane’s only offers two entrees: chicken tenders and a chicken tender sandwich. The chain also only offers a few sides: coleslaw, toast, and fries.

“They only sell chicken fingers, fries & bread hm could she have gotten,” another asked.

The TikToker responded that she ordered “a lot of tha same shi.”

This isn’t the first time that a Raising Cane’s customer has felt put on blast for their large order. Another customer thankfully found humor in the message on his receipt after he placed a drive-thru order consisting of 24 toasts. The message read: “Big Back Joe.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Raising Cane’s via email and to Baby Boy via TikTok comment.

