‘How is this real life’: Chick-fil-A is moving into the entertainment space, and the internet has jokes

Have you ever taken that first bite of a crispity, crunchity Chick-fil-A sammie and thought to yourself, “this is pretty good, but it’d be better if it was a streaming service!” First off, you have an unhinged brain. Second off, your prayers have been answered!

Chick-fil-A announces new streaming plans

Chick-fil-A, our most religious fast food chain, has announced that they’re getting into the streaming game. After all, what do Netflix, Disney, Paramount, Amazon, Warners, and Universal have that Chick-fil-A doesn’t? (Besides visual content of any sort.) The streaming wars are an open playing field, and it’s anyone’s crown to claim.

Chick-Fil-A's streaming service, a rundown:



• Licensed content + original programs

• $400,000 budget for 30-minute episodes

• 10-episode family-friendly game show ordered

• Scripted and animated projects being discussed



Planning to launch later this year



Sure, why not pic.twitter.com/CzxRdpKRie — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) August 21, 2024

It’s actually not the company’s first foray into streaming content, as they produced an animated series of shorts for their website, Stories of Evergreen Hills. Separately, they’ve also launched Pennycake, a line of children’s games and puzzles.

There are even already some deals lined up, such as a game show from Glassman Media (NBC’s The Wall) and Sugar23 (Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why), which has been given a 10-episode order. Chick-fil-A is also mulling scripted projects and animation.

The internet reacts to Chick-fil-A’s new plans

Let none of this get in the way of the fact that this whole concept is bonkers. We’ve crossed through the 30 Rock looking glass here, people, and the other side is topsy-turvy as heck.

Naturally, the Internet had some jokes about this. Let’s gander at a gaggle.

Babe let's stay in and watch a Chick-Fil-A original tonight — Eli Olsberg (@EliOlsberg) August 22, 2024

"We're competing with restaurants now, Lemon. Chick-fil-A won't be the last. Sebastian Maniscalco is hosting a variety show for Arby's. It streams only at participating drive-thru windows. They're paying him in Beef 'N Cheddars and launching a Horsey Sauce-scented cologne." https://t.co/R4CAYCsRtl pic.twitter.com/r39asv7wI8 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) August 21, 2024

*Wanda Sykes in The Other Two voice* But the GOOD news is that Chik-Fil-A is interested. https://t.co/FV1mFWJXCB — itsonlyzach (@itsonlyzach) August 21, 2024

Zachary Levi just breathed a huge sigh of relief https://t.co/mfGti6vj5q — Brandon Streussnig (@BrndnStrssng) August 22, 2024

chick fil a streaming services once they come out: https://t.co/FjuULw6iGH pic.twitter.com/PYFAVFkxPU — ³ (@CookedByWade) August 21, 2024

when i'm watching arbys but my bitch wife wants to watch chick-fil-a https://t.co/DHokEbXjnZ — tia ✩ (@tiadeeznuts) August 21, 2024

when Chick-fil-A tells me my son is the devil and I have to kill him https://t.co/5P2yoIoXSI pic.twitter.com/9BF17zuIsc — seru 🍉 (@Seru1a) August 21, 2024

How is this real? Who is demanding Chick-Fil-A media? https://t.co/9822FNzCCy — Richard Fairbanks (@AlphaNineTwo) August 22, 2024

Chick-Fil-A has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever… https://t.co/YfNfpoo0b6 pic.twitter.com/odOFRmPljw — Crimson Mayhem (@Crimson_Mayhem_) August 22, 2024

And finally, let us pay tribute to the @Wendy’s social media account, which has made a true meal of this news (the whole thread is worth exploring):

Can’t wait to watch…

“Any Given Day but Sunday”

a thread 🧵 https://t.co/Dc53d0b2y7 — Wendy’s (@Wendys) August 22, 2024

Only time will tell if Chick-fil-A will be a true contender in the streaming wars or if we have a Quibi on our hands. Either way, congrats on all your upcoming roles, Kevin Sorbo!

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.