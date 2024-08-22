‘How is this real life’: Chick-fil-A is moving into the entertainment space, and the internet has jokes

Have you ever taken that first bite of a crispity, crunchity Chick-fil-A sammie and thought to yourself, “this is pretty good, but it’d be better if it was a streaming service!” First off, you have an unhinged brain. Second off, your prayers have been answered!
Chick-fil-A announces new streaming plans
Chick-fil-A, our most religious fast food chain, has announced that they’re getting into the streaming game. After all, what do Netflix, Disney, Paramount, Amazon, Warners, and Universal have that Chick-fil-A doesn’t? (Besides visual content of any sort.) The streaming wars are an open playing field, and it’s anyone’s crown to claim.
It’s actually not the company’s first foray into streaming content, as they produced an animated series of shorts for their website, Stories of Evergreen Hills. Separately, they’ve also launched Pennycake, a line of children’s games and puzzles.
There are even already some deals lined up, such as a game show from Glassman Media (NBC’s The Wall) and Sugar23 (Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why), which has been given a 10-episode order. Chick-fil-A is also mulling scripted projects and animation.
The internet reacts to Chick-fil-A’s new plans
Let none of this get in the way of the fact that this whole concept is bonkers. We’ve crossed through the 30 Rock looking glass here, people, and the other side is topsy-turvy as heck.
Naturally, the Internet had some jokes about this. Let’s gander at a gaggle.
And finally, let us pay tribute to the @Wendy’s social media account, which has made a true meal of this news (the whole thread is worth exploring):
Only time will tell if Chick-fil-A will be a true contender in the streaming wars or if we have a Quibi on our hands. Either way, congrats on all your upcoming roles, Kevin Sorbo!
