Today’s top stories are about: the tragic way the world found out about a scary clause in Disney+’s terms of service , the difference between Gen Z and millennial ‘ heart hands ,’ the unsurprising way Elon Musk fanboys are using his AI service, Grok, and a discussion about what you would do if you had a soda fountain in your house .

After that, Mikael answers one of your questions in his ‘Your Password Sucks‘ column.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

A tragedy at ‘the most magical place on earth’ is as dystopian as can be .

When did the heart hand sign change?

Images include Swift with an AR-15 rifle and kissing former President Donald Trump.

Listen to this soda expert explain the benefits.

🏫 Back To School

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

How often should I change my passwords?

Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the 'net safely.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🔌 This tenant discovered that their property manager installed a box on the side of their house that may be using their electricity. What is this box for ?

🧀 This California Pizza Kitchen customer received a box of cheese instead of mac and cheese . Workers told her she placed the wrong order.

🦐 “ Is shrimps bugs ?”

🪑 A restaurant customer was caught in an altercation on camera, where he appeared to take a chair from a pregnant woman .

✈️ “Don’t book on Tuesday, period,” is what one airport worker shared in a viral video about why you should never fly out of Atlanta on a Tuesday .

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What do users actually want from streaming services?

📝 Question of the Day

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Tim Walz would be the first Aries VP since Al Gore.

🎶 Now Playing: “Come Away With Me” by Norah Jones 🎶