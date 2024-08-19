Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.
Today’s top stories are about: the tragic way the world found out about a scary clause in Disney+’s terms of service, the difference between Gen Z and millennial ‘heart hands,’ the unsurprising way Elon Musk fanboys are using his AI service, Grok, and a discussion about what you would do if you had a soda fountain in your house.
After that, Mikael answers one of your questions in his ‘Your Password Sucks‘ column.
Until next time,
— K.D.
⚡ Today in Internet Culture
🏰 WE LIVE IN A DYSTOPIA
‘No way this can be real’: ‘South Park’ predicted Disney+’s Black Mirror-esque lawsuit clause
A tragedy at ‘the most magical place on earth’ is as dystopian as can be.
❤️ GENERATIONAL DIVIDES
You can tell whether someone’s Gen Z or millennial by the way they do the ‘heart hands’
When did the heart hand sign change?
🤖 IS AI….BAD?
Elon Musk fanboys instantly use Grok’s new image generator to whip up compromising Taylor Swift pics
Images include Swift with an AR-15 rifle and kissing former President Donald Trump.
🥤 LUXURY LIFESTYLES
‘You can have Coke products as well as Pepsi products’: Should you buy a 12-fountain soda machine for your house? Expert weighs in
Listen to this soda expert explain the benefits.
🏫 Back To School
By Mikael Thalen
Staff Reporter
How often should I change my passwords?
🕸️ Crawling the Web
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
🔌 This tenant discovered that their property manager installed a box on the side of their house that may be using their electricity. What is this box for?
🧀 This California Pizza Kitchen customer received a box of cheese instead of mac and cheese. Workers told her she placed the wrong order.
🦐 “Is shrimps bugs?”
🪑 A restaurant customer was caught in an altercation on camera, where he appeared to take a chair from a pregnant woman.
✈️ “Don’t book on Tuesday, period,” is what one airport worker shared in a viral video about why you should never fly out of Atlanta on a Tuesday.
📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What do users actually want from streaming services?
📝 Question of the Day
DO YOU SUBSCRIBE TO DISNEY+?
🤳 Today’s Viral Video
Tim Walz would be the first Aries VP since Al Gore.
🎶 Now Playing: “Come Away With Me” by Norah Jones 🎶