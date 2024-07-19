‘Sneaky’: Tenant finds strange box on the side of her unit. Then she learns what property management is doing

This tenant discovers that their property manager installed a box on the side of their house that may be using their electricity. What is this box for?

In a viral TikTok, Skitts McGee (@skittsmcgee) explains how they noticed a suspicious white box installed on the side of the house they’re renting. They say they got a letter on their door shortly after, informing them that an electrical contractor would be coming to their unit without an explanation for what. McGee states that not all of the other tenants received the letter.

McGee says they asked about the white box when the contractors arrived. The contractors reportedly said they were putting in a security system for the neighborhood.

McGee states they then called the property manager. The property manager reportedly confirmed contractors were working on a security system for the tenants in the area, but they were unable to confirm a very important detail about this security system.

“Last time I checked, security systems needed power, electricity,” McGee says. “So I’m like, ‘Well, what do you mean? … Why are you putting it on my house?’”

According to McGee, the property manager explained that about 15 tenants in the neighborhood would get the surveillance system installed and that McGee’s house was one of them because they had a clear view of a certain road. Finally, McGee asked if the surveillance system was going to use their house’s power. The property manager reportedly said they were still unsure if it would use the tenant’s electricity and that they had just sent an email inquiring about it that day. McGee says they don’t buy it.

The video has 46,700 views and over 2,000 likes as of this writing.

Viewers in the comments section were alarmed for McGee and other tenants.

“I would unplug until I receive something in writing about compensation for my electric bill,” one commenter wrote.

“You need to knock on the other houses with boxes so they know. You will have more power collectively,” a second advised.

“And your internet signal getting siphoned [sic] to feed the surveillance,” another commenter added.

Can McGee’s apartment do this?

In a follow-up video, McGee explains that they took a good look at their lease to see if management has any right to use a tenant’s electricity. They found a tricky clause that states, “We may change or install utility lines or equipment serving the apartment if the work is done reasonably without substantially increasing your utility costs.”

