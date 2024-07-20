‘Don’t book on Tuesday, period’: Airport worker shares why you should never fly out of Atlanta on a Tuesday

Besides Coca-Cola, Atlanta is known for air travel. According to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the city is within a two-hour flight of 80 percent of the United States population, and approximately 286,000 people pass through the airport daily. Since the airport is such a central hub of travel across the U.S., most people imagine that it works like a well-orchestrated machine, but one airport worker recently revealed why passengers should never fly out of Atlanta on a Tuesday.

TikToker Nelle (@prettypaidnelle) garnered over 34,000 views as of publication after posting a short clip explaining why people should avoid Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesdays.

“Just don’t book on Tuesdays, period,” Nelle warned. This is because, according to her, the ATL Skytrain that whisks passengers through the airport on a five-minute loop goes down to one running train “every Tuesday evening.”

How many trains does it usually run?

According to the airport’s website, the Skytrain “operates six two-car trains, which can carry 100 passengers and their baggage.” It also states that the train operates “24 hours a day, seven days a week.” It does not mention any reduction in the number of trains running on certain days or at certain times. However, ATL Airport District states that between 11:00pm and 4:00am, the train arrives every 10 minutes instead of every two.

The Daily Dot emailed Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for more information.

“Y’all either going to miss your flight, or y’all are going to be walking to the gate,” Nelle said. “You could be on T walking all the way to D, or you could be on D and walking all the way to F. So, I don’t recommend y’all booking any flights or any late flights out of Atlanta on Tuesdays because you’re either going to be stuck or out of breath.”

Multiple viewers shared their own horror stories about the Skytrain being delayed.

“That train be hit or miss. Last flight I had to walk from one end of the terminal to the other I was pissed and it was hot asf,” a viewer said.

“That’s why I stopped getting late flights coming back to Atl because the train is never working. That first walk I had to do I was so over it,” a second added.

“I remember I landed at 12 one day and I had to walk all the way through the airport. I almost cried,” another shared.

“The fact that I had to walk from D gate to ground transportation Sunday night still has me triggered!!!! I ain’t even know the airport was that scenic!!!!!” a fourth replied.

Others agreed with Nelle and shared why they never fly out of Atlanta on a Tuesday.

“I hate Tuesday later in the day that train mess up everything they need to hurry up and fix it they been working on it since 2022,” a viewer said.

“She’s absolutely right! My flight from DC to atl on tues was delayed cause there was too much traffic. When we landed it took us 45 min to deboard,” a second shared.

Luckily, Tuesday flights are avoidable. Though many believe Tuesday is the cheapest day to fly, NerdWallet reports that airline prices are continually shifting, and Tuesdays don’t offer any special deals. Mostly, people can get modest savings if they are willing to fly midweek or on a Saturday, but one ex-airport worker claims that the only way to guarantee a cheap flight is to buy the ticket at the counter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nelle via TikTok Comments. No other form of contact was available.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.