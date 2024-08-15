‘No way this can be real’: ‘South Park’ predicted Disney+’s Black Mirror-esque lawsuit clause

A Disney lawsuit has revealed a horrific clause in the Disney+ terms and conditions.

Have you signed up for Disney+, the Walt Disney Company’s streaming service featuring all your favorite classics from Star Wars, Marvel, and the studio itself, not to mention top-tier Hulu and NatGeo programming? Well, guess what? Their terms and conditions block you from suing them if they kill you.

Why is someone suing Disney over a death in their park?

In case you haven’t heard about this bonkers story, NYU doctor Kanokporn Tagsuan died in October after eating at Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant at Disney Springs in Orlando, FL with her husband.

According to the Post, Tagsuan repeatedly stressed that she had nut and dairy allergies when she ordered, but that wasn’t enough, apparently. According to court papers, Tangsuan started having difficulty breathing and collapsed after leaving the restaurant. Immediately, they brought her to a local hospital, where she passed away.

Awful, right? Don’t worry, it gets worse!

Wrongful death lawsuit reveals upsetting Disney+ legalese

Understandably, Tagsuan’s bereaved widower, Jeffrey Piccolo, is attempting a wrongful death lawsuit against Disney for $50,000. However—and here’s where it gets gross—Disney is apparently claiming that Piccolo agreed to arbitrate any and all disputes with the company by signing up for a one-month trial of Disney+ in 2019.

Disney argued the agreement—aka clicking “Agree” on their sign-up terms and conditions—calls for any dispute, barring small claims, to be “resolved by individual binding arbitration.”

Of course, this was one of those multi-page, million-small-printed-words documents that no one actually reads all of in-depth, which companies like Disney are very much counting on.

South Park‘s episode about iTunes predicted this

Even if this situation seems Black Mirror-esque in its dystopianism, South Park closely predicted it some years ago.

In the 2011 episode, “Human Centipad,” Kyle is forced into the titular predicament because he clicked “Agree” on his encyclopedic iTunes user agreement (‘member those?).

“By clicking Agree, you are also acknowledging that Apple may sew your mouth to the butthole of another iTunes user,” reads Butters in the clip.

Social media reacts to Disney’s lawsuit

Needless to say, people aren’t feeling great about this fiction becoming reality.

This shows just how corrupt Disney has become.

This story is wild…

Babe wake up new most evil Disney lawsuit dropped

I'm sorry – what?



So yeah, next time you’re rewatching The Mandalorian, just keep in mind that if Disney kills you, there’s not much your family can do about it. Ah well, still worth it. That Grogu is just the cutiest of pies!

