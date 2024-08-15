A soda expert posted a TikTok showing off a 12-valve refurbished Cornelius soda machine that he says is being sold for $2,500. Here’s why he says you should consider buying one.

TikTok user Andy’s Beverage Company (@andysbeveragecompany) starts the video in front of the 12-fountain soda machine.

He says, “I got this 12-valve refurbished Cornelius soda machine going for $2,500, let me tell you about it.”

The pros of owning a fountain soda machine

Andy says the first plus to having your own soda machine. “You can have Coke products as well as Pepsi products,” he explains.

Moving down the line of 12 sodas, he clarifies you can also have “any many carbonated drinks as you want, or as many plain water drinks as you want.”

“Plain water drinks are like Powerade and Hi-C Fruit Punch,” he explains.

The next bonus to buying a 12-valve soda machine is that “you got two ice dispensers,” Andy says. “That way if you got a lot of customers, they won’t get backed up.”

The camera moves to show the top of the machine. Andy says that with Cornelius, “you can put an ice maker on top, or you just remove this lid and you can manually fill ice.”

Features of the Cornelius

He adds that this machine also has lancer valves that include levers on them to fill your soda cup. Andy says, “The good thing about levers is you could have one hand application.” He demonstrates pulling down the lever.

Next, using a tape measure Andy measures the fountain to show that the dimensions are 44 inches wide and 22 inches deep. Then he points out the Coca-Cola graphic that is currently on the machine used in the video, really just used for design.

However, he says, “You can get graphics from the manufacturer or you can get your own design and have your own graphics on it,” if you don’t like the Coca-Cola label.

At the end of the video, Andy says, “If you’re interested, call me at Andy’s.” He added an on-screen caption with his contact information.

Viewers weigh in on the proposal

“I would never leave home if I had one of these,” a user said, fully convinced, in the comment section of Andy’s video.

“I’d have the whole Mountain Dew lineup,” another added.

One user asked, “Any chance you have like a 2 or 3 or a 4 nozzle machine? Just for personal use?”

Andy responded, “I got a 4 valve video in my feed,” directing viewers to a video on his feed titled “Mini Soda Machine.”

“Great advertisement. I can’t use the machine, but you nailed it,” another user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from Andy’s Beverage Company via TikTok comment section and email.

