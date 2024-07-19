‘It was $8’: California Pizza Kitchen customer receives a box of cheese instead of Mac and cheese. Workers told her she placed the wrong order

TikToker Garage Gremlin (@fumptruck) was not having a good week when the California Pizza Kitchen she ordered via GrubHub only further contributed to her unhappiness during a difficult time in her life.

Not only did she sustain an injury and break up with her boyfriend, but when she tried ordering macaroni and cheese from the chain, the restaurant forgot the macaroni part.

A GrubHub order gone awry

“I’m having the worst week of my life,” Gremlin says off-camera as she paces around her home. “I’m injured, my boyfriend and I broke up, so I ordered mac and cheese from California Pizza Kitchen and they just sent me cheese.”

The creator pans her camera to a black plastic container filled with melted cheese.

“Just cheese. No mac — there’s no noodles, there’s no noodles,” she says, cracking up with laughter

Looking to find a solution for the mix-up, the creator claims she contacted the restaurant in a bid to discover what went wrong.

“I just called CPK and two separate people told me that I should order the noodles separately and that I ordered wrong,” she says. “I was like, ‘I ordered Mac and Cheese’ and they said yes that’s what that is and I was like no, that’s not Mac and Cheese. Mac and cheese is Mac and Cheese there’s supposed to be macaroni in it, that’s…that’s in the name.”

It seemed like the employees at the store either didn’t understand the concept of the “mac” part of macaroni and cheese, or they did their best to gaslight Gremlin into thinking that macaroni comes separately from macaroni and cheese.

“And they both talk to me like I was f*cking crazy,” she says.

She then shows the receipt which clearly states that she ordered a pepperoni pizza and mac and cheese on the bill of sale for her food.

In a follow-up video, the creator records herself speaking with a CPK employee who worked in the take-out department on the phone.

The creator explains to him her predicament and the worker sounds confused before assuring her that the order was indeed incorrect.

“Yeah they said that that was just the order for the sauce it was $8,” she says before the employee replies, “Yeah that’s completely incorrect.”

After some back and forth and asking for more details, the employee apologizes for the mix-up and tells her to request a refund through the app.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers who responded to Gremlin’s post seemed to find the situation hilarious.

One wrote, “Someone else got an order of macaroni and nothing.”

One related it to a familial dissolution, writing, “He got the macaroni in the divorce.”

While someone else wrapped it up in the current state of the U.S. inflation crisis that began in 2021: “You wanted Mac AND cheese? In this economy?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to California Pizza Kitchen and Grubhub via email and Gremlin via TikTok comment.

