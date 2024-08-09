We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: Strange voices coming out of someone’s microwave that were “really creepy,” how people online predicted a Harris/Walz presidential ticket all the way back in 2020, a JetBlue agent caught on camera screaming at a passenger , and a roundup of some of the funniest Olympics memes so far .

After that, our trending team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

Also: Don’t forget to take our weekly news quiz! Just scroll down below to answer today’s question. If you guess correctly, you might win a “Sizzlin’ Scoops” shirt.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

A homeowner heard strange voices coming out of her microwave , and as she investigated further, she realized it could have something to do with “cutting-edge” technology from the turn of the millennium.

➤READ MORE

Pretty impressive, to be honest .

➤READ MORE

A JetBlue agent was apparently fed up with a customer—so much so that the worker was caught yelling at the woman in a recent viral video.

➤READ MORE

Funny Olympics memes are as much a 21st-century tradition every four years as the lighting of the flame or Simone Biles winning gold medals.

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

✏️ Take Our Weekly News Quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a Sizzlin’ Scoops shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

TRUMP WAS GIFTED A CAR THAT HAD A WRAP ON IT SHOWING HIS ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT. WHAT TYPE OF CAR WAS HE GIFTED?

To enter to win a shirt, sign up for web_crawlr here.

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Best Buy customer who wouldn’t take no for an answer

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🧺 This Airbnb guest says the host kept coming into her unit to do laundry in the middle of the night.

🕙 People have a lot of opinions about Target imposing a new teen curfew in stores.

💼 That viral “Gen Z boss in a mini” video is peak corporate cringe .

🥩 A woman went viral for showing a trick to get steaks at Costco for just $9 .

🍦 A content creator recently took to TikTok to test a popular theory: Do Nestlé Drumstick frozen treats really not melt when exposed to room temperature ?

📛 Have you ever walked into Walmart and noticed some associates wear different color name badges? Some are yellow and others blue. A Walmart worker revealed why some associates wear different color badges .

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became an unwitting safe space for queer creatives.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

We talked to the man who claims he went on Applebee’s date with JD Vance.