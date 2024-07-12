‘I know $52 is kind of steep’: Woman shows trick to getting ribeyes at Costco for $9

A TikToker has gone viral after sharing an innovative way to get more bang for your buck at Costco. In the clip, which has amassed 438,700 views as of Friday, the creator Cici (@cici.soriano) began by showing how she got three “thick as hell” ribeyes for $52 at Costco.

Approximately, each of these ribeyes would cost $17.33 individually, but due to the item’s thickness, Cici then went on to show how she sliced these ribeyes in half; thereby making two individual steaks costing $8.66 each.

But for those who were worried that these steaks might be a bit too lean, Cici then proceeded to weigh these sliced steaks individually: One weighed 9.7 ounces, while the other weighed 11; thus showing that these steaks are, in her words “still huge.” Cici didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

Viewers react to Costco steak hack

But while these steaks, in Cici’s words, “turned out perfect,” commenters were less convinced by the life hack.

“It’s still the same price no matter how many halves you cut that into,” one wrote.

“Respectfully I screamed when you cut it in half,” another added. “A crime.”

While a third despaired, “You didn’t just do that!”

“Why not just cook it all, then cut it in half?” a fourth asked.

Elsewhere, a fifth commenter shared what they would have done differently. “I would have just cooked it as it was and then cut it into slices after cooking,” the comment read. “When you cut it as thin as you did, it’s basically guaranteed to be well-done.”

Parking lot ribeye steaks cause a stir

This isn’t the first time ribeye steaks have caused a stir on TikTok. A man who purchased 20 ribeyes for $40 in a parking lot tent took to the app to despair about their quality, or lack thereof.

In a two-part complaint, TikToker Innercity Rogue (@innercity_rogue) called out the meat supplier for, as he puts it, selling poor quality, “lab-grown” products. In a direct confrontation with the meat seller, the TikToker said, “You’re pushing fake meat, bro! You should be ashamed of yourself! This is Bill Gates meat over here.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.