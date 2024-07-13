‘I did not know this’: Walmart worker shares PSA on what badge colors actually mean

Have you ever walked into Walmart and noticed some associates wear different color name badges? Some are yellow and others blue. A Walmart worker revealed why some associates wear different color badges in a video with over 48,000 views.

“This is a PSA on the color badges at Walmart,” @candy.cream4 starts in the clip. First, she points at a yellow badge with the name “Gavin” on it. “So, this badge right here is age 16 to 18 years old, OK? That means a minor,” she says, tapping her finger on the badge. Next, the content creator raps on a blue badge with “Melissa” on it. “This badge is over 18, OK? Adult,” she explains.

Then, @candy.cream4 returns to the yellow badge. “So, for all you people who want to be giving people a hard time or flirting with them, just remember though that you’re flirting with a minor,” she adds. “This color is minor.” Afterward, she goes back to the blue badge. “This color is an adult.” she wraps up the video by gesturing back and forth between the badges, emphasizing which is a minor and which one is an adult.

The Daily Dot reached out to @candy.cream4 via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as Walmart via media relations form. This was news to viewers in the comments section.

“I did not know this thanks,” one viewer wrote.

“I had no idea they had different colors. When I was working for Walmart, over 10 years ago, everyone had the same badge,” a second stated.

“I work at Walmart and I didn’t know this! Lol,” a third commented.

On the other hand, alleged current Walmart employees begged to differ.

“where i live the yellow is management,” one user remarked.

“well if you have yellow hanging underneath your badge that means your management,” a second added.

Do minor Walmart workers wear yellow badges?

Indeed, Walmart confirmed this in a Facebook post from 2021, “Did you know that a yellow name badge means our associate is a minor? We hire associates as young as 16 years old and provide free online bachelor’s degrees.” However, yellow badge employees are limited, where they aren’t permitted to “sell alcohol or run certain areas of the store,” according to the U.S. Sun.

Do managers wear yellow vests?

Instead of yellow vests, employees must wear splashes of certain colors, depending on their position. However, this is because the company revamped its uniforms, trading in the blue vests for steel blue ones in 2019.