Funny Olympics memes are as much a 21st-century tradition every four years as the lighting of the flame or Simone Biles winning gold medals. The fanfare and patriotism of the Olympics are matched only by the number of memes about athletes’ crotches, the unusual appearances of certain competitors, and how this tradition makes us feel inside our cold, cold hearts.

In 2024, viewers have paid special attention to one male gymnast who looks more like a computer whiz than a pommel horse champion, as well as a Turkish shooter who impressed with his sheer nonchalance. Plus, another pole vaulter hit the bar with his bulge, and, as always, Simone Biles.

Steve Nedoroscik dropped jaws with his performance on the pommel horse in late July, clinching the men’s team’s first Olympic medal in 16 years. It wasn’t his skills that made him a meme, however, but his glasses and sleepy boy demeanor, earning him comparisons to Superman‘s Clark Kent.

me liking every tweet about Steve the pommel horse hero and his glasses pic.twitter.com/kQhyRDMVKV — Jamie Han (@jamiehan) July 29, 2024

You would think that Americans would pay more attention to the shooting events, but it took Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec to get many of us to notice. His casual stance, with one hand in his pocket, combined with his refusal to wear any kind of special gear (including ear protection) lent him the kind of cool swag that people love to meme about.

He’s not a retired hitman, as many speculated. Probably.

Not to be outdone in his home country, pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati became an instant sensation when his junk clipped the bar on the 5.70-meter jump. The vault with caught in slow motion and the moment in clear view, and now there are a million jokes about this guy’s “baguette.”

Simone Biles memes

She’s just the best.

I love my black job 🖤 https://t.co/c5wPc6xOY3 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 2, 2024

More funny Olympics memes

My favorite video of the Olympics so far is the cameraman for the trampoline gymnastics pic.twitter.com/SNoad1PMrm — gaut (@0xgaut) August 1, 2024 @theashleyray/X

Me, watching a sport I’ve never watched, don’t know the rules & didn’t even know was part of the Olympics 5 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/RhuDj4HR0V — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) July 29, 2024

me if i was a judge at the olympics pic.twitter.com/rqPIaJYgDI — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) July 28, 2024

he said no pickles pic.twitter.com/gd4hjAzVpQ — pidge 🕊️✨ (@miss_pidgey) July 29, 2024

Telling my kids this was George Washington pic.twitter.com/dxJIegKlrY — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) July 26, 2024

