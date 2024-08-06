Stephen Nedoroscik with closed eyes(l), Turkish shooter Terminator 2 meme(r)

30 of the funniest 2024 Olympics memes—so far

“Meetings? Girl, I’m watching the Olympics, have some decency”

Funny Olympics memes are as much a 21st-century tradition every four years as the lighting of the flame or Simone Biles winning gold medals. The fanfare and patriotism of the Olympics are matched only by the number of memes about athletes’ crotches, the unusual appearances of certain competitors, and how this tradition makes us feel inside our cold, cold hearts.

In 2024, viewers have paid special attention to one male gymnast who looks more like a computer whiz than a pommel horse champion, as well as a Turkish shooter who impressed with his sheer nonchalance. Plus, another pole vaulter hit the bar with his bulge, and, as always, Simone Biles.

Pommel horse guy memes

Steve Nedoroscik dropped jaws with his performance on the pommel horse in late July, clinching the men’s team’s first Olympic medal in 16 years. It wasn’t his skills that made him a meme, however, but his glasses and sleepy boy demeanor, earning him comparisons to Superman‘s Clark Kent.

1.

Steve Nedoroscik meme with the sleeping photo altered to read '1. Arrive 2. Pommel 3. Leave.'
2.

Steve Nedoroscik meme about sleepy dads.
3.

Steve Nedoroscik meme with a screenshot of the gymnast on the pommel horse.
4.

5.

pummel horse guy tweet that reads 'His job is just “pummel horse” with ryan gosling as ken
Turkish shooter memes

You would think that Americans would pay more attention to the shooting events, but it took Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec to get many of us to notice. His casual stance, with one hand in his pocket, combined with his refusal to wear any kind of special gear (including ear protection) lent him the kind of cool swag that people love to meme about.

He’s not a retired hitman, as many speculated. Probably.

6.

Funny Olympics Yusuf Dikec to do list meme.
7.

Funny Olympics Yusuf Dikec meme about new job announcements.
8.

Funny Olympics meme comparing the Turkish shooter to cowboy Bugs Bunny.
9.

Funny Olympics meme with Yusuf Dikec holding a kitten instead of a gun.
10.

Funny Olympics meme Photoshopping Yusuf Dikec into Terminator.
11.

Funny Olympics meme with an emotional woman holding a small gun in place of Yusuf Dikec.
12.

Funny Olympics meme with old footage of Yusuf Dikec.
French pole vaulter bulge memes

Not to be outdone in his home country, pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati became an instant sensation when his junk clipped the bar on the 5.70-meter jump. The vault with caught in slow motion and the moment in clear view, and now there are a million jokes about this guy’s “baguette.”

13.

Tweet reading 'casually asking 'how do you think you'd do as a pole vaulter' on a first date.'
14.

Funny Olympics meme with a scene showing a man tapping another guy on the crotch.
15.

Funny Olympics meme showing the French pole vaulter and reading ''Sorry, I'm too hung to be a world class pole vaulter' would be such a great bit.'
Simone Biles memes

She’s just the best.

16.

17.

18.

Funny Olympics meme showing Simone Biles and Seth Rogan.
More funny Olympics memes

19.

20.

Funny Olympics meme in the Seinfeld crying format.
21.

Funny Olympics meme with the photo from the Japanese parliament.
22.

Funny Olympics meme with a screenshot of a tweet about feeling old.
23.

24.

Funny Olympics meme with the hand shaking scene from Spongebob Squarepants.
25.

Funny Olympics meme about passing people on the sidewalk.
26.

Tweet reading 'Meetings? Girl, I’m watching the Olympics have some decency.'
27.

28.

29.

30.

