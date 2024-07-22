‘Ok but what happened before this?’: Passenger films JetBlue agent screaming at her after her flight got canceled. It backfires

A JetBlue agent was apparently fed up with a customer—so much so that the worker was caught yelling at the woman in a recent TikTok. Viewers weren’t immediately on the passengers’ side, however, and many wanted to know the full story behind the altercation.

In a recent video, Jesse Berger (@therealjesseberger) uploaded part of the brief spat between herself and the JetBlue agent. As of Sunday morning, her clip had amassed more than 4.7 million views.

“You think you weren’t screaming?” the agent is heard yelling at Berger and one of her friends.

“Not when we got here,” the customer responded. “We asked you nicely and you just stood there.”

The nine-second clip ends there, however. In the accompanying video caption, Berger alleged that JetBlue “canceled our flights, screamed at us, and offered no compensation.” She tagged the airline in her post asking, “What can we do about this?”

Viewers want answers

Berger didn’t post an update showing what led to the screaming match, though. And with little evidence to go off of, many viewers took the agent’s side.

“What exactly was a gate agent supposed to do over your canceled flight? It takes a lot to make these airline workers start yelling like this,” one person said.

“JetBlue employee right,” another added.

“Girl my flight got canceled and delayed 6 times last week,” a third person added. “I still didn’t get into it or get angry with the desk workers.”

Others, meanwhile, said they wanted Berger to provide context on what happened before the recording started.

“No cause what happened before?” one person asked.

“Ok but what happened before this?” another echoed.

“I’m going to need a full context video,” a third person said.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time a content creator got flamed for yelling at an agent. In 2021, one worker shared how stressful it is to work as an agent for a call center due to verbal abuse from customers. One of his most popular videos featured a woman screaming about making sure someone loses their job if she didn’t get what she wanted.

Though it’s unclear what happened in the lead-up to Berger’s incident, many travelers experienced similarly canceled flights last week due to a tech outage. On July 19, an outage caused by a faulty software update from CrowdStrike grounded flights, knocked media outlets offline, and disrupted hospitals.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Berger via TikTok comment and to JetBlue by email.

