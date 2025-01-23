Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Advertisement

Our top stories today are about: An Amazon customer finding bugs in her package , Mark Zuckerberg getting called out for peeking at cleavage during Trump’s inauguration , people online reacting to Progresso’s new soup-flavored candies , and fans being upset AI was used in The Brutalist .

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

Advertisement

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

“ I’m freaking out ,” the customer said in her viral video.

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

🤐 CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Zuckerberg called out for peeking at cleavage during Trump’s inauguration

All eyes were on President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday—except, it seems, for Mark Zuckerberg’s, who was seemingly caught on camera glancing at the chest of Lauren Sánchez , the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

➤READ MORE

Advertisement

🍲 ‘SOUP YOU CAN SUCK ON’

Progresso soup drops are the soup-flavored candies nobody seems to know what to do with

The internet reacted to the new product in a lot of different ways: From excitement, disgust, and intrigue .

➤READ MORE

No one wants to admit that AI is creeping into mainstream filmmaking faster every day, but as awards season heats up, it’s becoming ever clearer that AI is here to stay— and is even being used for potential Oscar contenders .

Advertisement

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

The secrets hidden in Fauci’s pardon

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🧊 A man went viral after he showed how he left a 12-pack of bottled water on his back porch during a snow storm—and was shocked at what happened .

Advertisement

🛏️ When you retreat into your bedroom for the night to go to sleep, do you shut the door ? According to a disaster prepper, this is a smart play.

🍴 This “mystery shopper” has gone viral in the past, and now she’s revealing another experience, this time at the chain Bojangles—and she’s not too thrilled about it.

🍞 You’ve been enjoying the bread rolls at Texas Roadhouse wrong all along . At least, that’s what one former worker says in a now-viral video where she shares a “hack” to upgrade the appetizer.

🚗 This man saws you may want to think twice before going to a car wash.

Advertisement

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: Telegram is supercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

Advertisement

WOULD YOU TRY PROGRESSO’S NEW SOUP-FLAVORED CANDIES?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Donald Trump is probably older than you realize.