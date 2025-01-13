‘Touchless car wash only’: Man says think twice before going through a car wash. Then he zooms-in on why it may do harm

If your car is dirty, you might be tempted to simply drive into the nearest car wash to clean up your vehicle.

As several drivers on the internet have shared, this isn’t always the best idea. For example, one internet user claimed that taking her car through a car wash left it with significant scratches. Another claimed that a car wash scratched her car’s infotainment system, while a further stated that taking their car through a car wash destroyed its wrap.

Seeing this, some may wonder how a service designed to clean one’s car ends up damaging it. Now, in a video with over 3.7 million views, TikTok user @tweakerhunter2 has the answer.

Why should you avoid these car washes?

In his video, the TikToker shows the interior of an automatic, friction car wash.

“If you gotta clean [your] car, this is why you don’t want to go through one of these car washes,” he explains.

As the video continues, he turns the camera to one of the car wash’s brushes, which has a considerable amount of dirt and grime on it.

“Just say a truck just came through with mud all over it,” he starts. “See all them rocks? All that sand? That’s what’s going to be on your car, hitting the side of that bad boy at about 95 miles an hour.”

How does this happen?

In general, car wash experts say that something like this should not occur—even though it occasionally does.

According to the publication Carwash, if a vehicle is properly prepared and brushes are correctly maintained, there’s little chance of damage to a vehicle using an automatic car wash.

The issues come, however, when these steps are not taken. As noted by Carwash, a particularly dirty car may leave behind material that isn’t fully rinsed off. This, in turn, can get caught on brushes and lead to damage, an idea referenced by the TikToker.

In the comments section, many users shared their disdain for automatic friction car washes. Others shared the best methods to utilize them without hurting your car.

“Carwash manger here, located in northern kentucky, ITS ALL ABOUT PREP! We have soap pressure guns in our tunnel, if my attendants do not fully %100 spray the mud, salt etc. they are written up and re trained,” said a user. “Brushes/tunnel are cleaned nightly.”

“Respectable car washes, rinse off, heavy mud and residue before they go through the car wash,” noted another.

“Exactly why I hand wash my car,” offered a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to @tweakerhunter2 via TikTok DM and comment.

