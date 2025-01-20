Soup you can suck on? Progresso soup drops are the soup-flavored candies nobody seems to know what to do with

If you’ve ever stared into a bowl of soup and wished you could shove it into your pocket, Progresso’s latest innovation, soup drops, might be for you!

Featured Video

What are Progresso soup drops?

On January 16, Progresso announced a new product just in time for National Soup Month—soup drops. Seemingly a play on “cough drops,” they are essentially individually wrapped candies that taste like soup rather than anything sweet.

“When you’re sick, nothing is truly more reassuring than Chicken Noodle soup. So, we thought, why stop at the soup bowl?” MC Comings of Progresso said in the press release. “We took the beloved flavors of our Progresso Chicken Noodle Soup and packed them into a fun, savory candy Soup Drop for a totally new way to enjoy the taste you love whenever and wherever you want.”

Advertisement

For the time being, soup drops are extremely limited. Progresso is releasing a new batch online every Thursday at 9am ET through the end of January. If you manage to snatch them up in time, one soup-shaped container of 20 soup drops (plus a complimentary can of actual soup) will set you back $2.49 plus shipping.

Does anybody actually want soup drops?

It’s unclear how many people over the course of history have looked at soup and thought, “Hmm, this is great, but I really wish it was tiny, hard, and wrapped in plastic.” But innovation always begins with a single idea, so clearly, at least one person dreamed this unthinkable dream.

Advertisement

As for customers, well, people do really love soup. And people also really love novelty. Some also just thrive in a world where chaos reigns and words like “soup” have no true meaning.

I regret to inform you all that I would fucking love some soup drops — rj-t2 (Official Mr. Burbank™️) (@arrjayteatoo.bsky.social) January 16, 2025 at 3:58 PM

Advertisement

I joked about them but I also would absolutely try them. — Mommy Marshal Heidi 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️☭ (@theonetrueheidi.bsky.social) January 16, 2025 at 9:09 AM

Willy Wonka ass product. I definitely want to know what those taste like. — Viva💀🩷 (@vivavidastudios.bsky.social) January 17, 2025 at 5:59 PM

Advertisement

Whatever the cause, the drops sold out pretty quickly after the initial, well, online drop. And those who didn’t click fast enough are already itching to try again next week.

Soup drop reactions

While Progresso’s clearly got a fanbase eager and ready to pop some hard soup into their mouths and suck, there has also been plenty of skepticism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Others just had fun with the concept. Because what’s even the point of living in a bizarre capitalism-fueled hellscape if you can’t get a good laugh out of it every now and then?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cinco products presents “SOUP DROPS”, all the taste, flavor and comfortable memories of eating mom’s Chicken Noodle Soup in a tasty dissolvable drop! Now you can enjoy the taste of hot soup in class, at the DMV, while having sex, and even while being booked by the police! SOUP DROPS only from Cinco! — Otakunorico 💮 (@wessoman.bsky.social) January 17, 2025 at 7:23 AM

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.