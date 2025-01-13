‘The more you know’: Former Texas Roadhouse worker shows little-known bread roll hack

You’ve been enjoying the bread rolls at Texas Roadhouse wrong all along. At least, that’s what one former worker says in a now-viral TikTok where she shares a “hack” to upgrade the appetizer.

In a video with over 269,000 views, TikToker Chesney Burns (@chesneyburns) sits at a table at Texas Roadhouse.

She dips a bread roll—a free appetizer at Texas Roadhouse—in a small bowl of ranch dressing. Then, she dips it in another small bowl of bacon bits.

Audio from Keeping Up with the Kardashians plays over the background, saying, “Look at this! Perfect. Oh my god. Isn’t it great?”

“When you used to work at Texas Roadhouse,” on-screen text reads, as she bites the bread with a smile. “Thank me later.”

What do Texas Roadhouse regulars think of the hack?

In the comments, some viewers say the simple hack blows their minds.

“Wth!!!! I always get ranch for the rolls. never asked for bacon bits,” one exclaimed.

“That looks so good!!!!” another wrote.

“Never thought of this! Ty!” a third added.

Others say they’ve used the hack for years.

“Omg finally!!! I always dip it in the ranch everyone thinks I’m crazy,” a viewer said.

“I mean the butter is fantastic, but with the ranch it just hits different!” another wrote.

However, some customers aren’t willing to stray from the usual way of enjoying the bread rolls.

“Nope. a roll & regular butter is where it’s at,” one wrote. Burns responded, “Hey, you’re not wrong, but this is good, too!”

“This shouldn’t be legal,” another joked.

Other Texas Roadhouse bread roll hacks

Ranch and bacon bits aren’t the only way to spice (or sweeten) up a Texas Roadhouse bread roll, viewers say. In the comments, they shared other hacks.

“When I worked at roadhouse we would put the marinara sauce and cheese and open the rolls,” one said.

“Ours was always bread and the portobello mushroom sauce,” another wrote.

“You take the rolls and cut in half. Then put the Carmel sauce from the sweet loaded then marshmallows. put in the broiler till toasted then drizzle with chocolate sauce…..you’re welcome!” a third suggested.

“I dip mine in Cesar dressing and it’s ahhhmazing! Everyone thinks it’s strange until they try,” a fourth viewer shared.

If you’re willing to spend more money to upgrade your bread rolls, they can also be combined with other appetizers.

“Order fried pickles appetizer with ranch dip. Cut open roll. Spread ranch on one side and cinnamon butter on the other. Put a fried pickle in between. Close and eat. So good!” one viewer suggested.

“Better tip: step one roll, step two cut it in half, step three rattlesnake bites and chicken critter= best slider you can make,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Burns via email and TikTok direct message. We also emailed Texas Roadhouse for further information.

